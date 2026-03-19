ETV Bharat / bharat

Middle East Hostilities Have Limited Impact On Gas Supplies To Government Schools & Hostels In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The impact of the continuing hostilities in the Middle East on government schools and hostels across Gujarat has so far been limited. Those banking on LPG supplies alone have been facing problems, while those using PNG have been functioning without disruption.

The LPG scarcity has hit most the Model (Adarsh) Residential Schools and other hostels operating in Surendranagar district. Of the three schools on Khamishna Road that ETV Bharat visited, two were found to be struggling for fuel. The authorities have been using wood-fired ovens to cook food to the student boarders, as there has been no gas supply for the last seven days.

Wood stoves have been built in two schools for girls and OBCs, catering to 100 students. “Currently, food is being cooked on a fire stove and served to the students. We're requesting immediate allocation of LPG cylinders," said Bhanwar Singh, a cook at one of the schools.

The third school has access to cylinders, but authorities said the supply is insufficient and that they are able to provide only one meal a day.

In Palanpur of Banaskantha district, gas agency managers claimed that while there is no shortage of LPG at present in the government-run Kumar Hostels and Adarsh ​​Residential Hostels, the situation could become difficult if hostilities in West Asia continue.

At the government-run Kumar Hostel near Palanpur RTO office, and the Adarsh Residential School, ETV Bharat’s team found that as of now, the managers weren't facing any problem in feeding 60 and 180 students, respectively.