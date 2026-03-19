Middle East Hostilities Have Limited Impact On Gas Supplies To Government Schools & Hostels In Gujarat
Those banking on LPG supplies alone have been facing problems, while those using PNG have been functioning without any disruption.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The impact of the continuing hostilities in the Middle East on government schools and hostels across Gujarat has so far been limited. Those banking on LPG supplies alone have been facing problems, while those using PNG have been functioning without disruption.
The LPG scarcity has hit most the Model (Adarsh) Residential Schools and other hostels operating in Surendranagar district. Of the three schools on Khamishna Road that ETV Bharat visited, two were found to be struggling for fuel. The authorities have been using wood-fired ovens to cook food to the student boarders, as there has been no gas supply for the last seven days.
Wood stoves have been built in two schools for girls and OBCs, catering to 100 students. “Currently, food is being cooked on a fire stove and served to the students. We're requesting immediate allocation of LPG cylinders," said Bhanwar Singh, a cook at one of the schools.
The third school has access to cylinders, but authorities said the supply is insufficient and that they are able to provide only one meal a day.
In Palanpur of Banaskantha district, gas agency managers claimed that while there is no shortage of LPG at present in the government-run Kumar Hostels and Adarsh Residential Hostels, the situation could become difficult if hostilities in West Asia continue.
At the government-run Kumar Hostel near Palanpur RTO office, and the Adarsh Residential School, ETV Bharat’s team found that as of now, the managers weren't facing any problem in feeding 60 and 180 students, respectively.
At Samras Hostel in Bhavnagar, the PNG gas line remains operational. Deputy Director for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, M Gamit, said, “A PNG line has already been installed in our hostel. Since this line is operational, we don't have to rely on LPG cylinders." He added that there have been no technical or supply-related problems with the PNG line so far, allowing the hostel kitchen to prepare meals on time every day.
The situation at Jamnagar’s Samras Hostel, which houses both girls and boys, has improved with the intervention of the local administration. The hostel was facing a shortage of LPG to feed 650 students, which requires around 80 LPG cylinders a month. After a recent disruption in supply, the District Supply Department stepped in to address the concerns.
Things are normal in Gujarat's capital city, Gandhinagar. There has been no disruption in educational institutions because of PNG supply. The 565 boys and girls at Adarsh Residential Schools and a Kumar Hostel have not faced any problem till now.
Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Boski Patel, said, "Thanks to the PNG line, the kitchen is functioning as usual, and students are receiving regular meals. The department is constantly monitoring the scenario to ensure there are no disruptions to essential services. The situation is completely under control, and special attention is being paid to the health and well-being of the students."
There are a total of 79 government hostels housing 5,302 students in the state. Additionally, 1,841 students live in 25 Adarsh Residential Schools. The 23 Samras Hostels have the largest capacity, catering to 12,529 students. It is learnt that of them, around 19,000 students are facing problems as their institutions are dependent entirely on LPG.
Minister of Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Pradyuman Vaja said, “The state government has been vigilant ever since the global tensions began. Instructions were issued to maintain advance stocks and strengthen the distribution system to avoid any disruptions in the gas supply.”