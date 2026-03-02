Airlines Suspend Flights To Middle East; Over 80 International Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport
Over 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Monday as airline operations were disrupted due to the Middle East conflict.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Major airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Qatar Airways and Emirates, on Monday have extended suspension of flights to and from Middle Eastern destinations amid ongoing regional tensions, offering passengers full flexibility with waivers and refunds.
As many as 87 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Monday as airline operations were disrupted for the third day due to the Middle East conflict. An official said that 37 departures and 50 arrivals have been cancelled at the Delhi airport.
Indian airlines cancelled 760 overseas flights in the last two days owing to the escalating Middle East conflict, due to which many airspaces in the region are closed. The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is the country's largest airport and handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.
"Ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights," DIAL said in a post on X on Monday.
IndiGo announced on X on Monday that it has continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations, and after reviewing the latest operational inputs, is taking the course that it believes is most responsible for its guests, given the priority of safety.
"As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services have been put on align operations with evolving conditions. Please check your flight status for the latest updates," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.
The airline added that it is extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from select cities, along with other impacted Air flights to international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.
"Customers may reschedule at no additional cost or opt for a credit shell. If your booking is impacted, you will receive timely notifications on your registered contact number, and our teams are ready to provide assistance and guide you through the available options," IndiGo stated.
Akasa Air announced suspension of all flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh for March 3, 2026. "Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026. We will continue updating our flight status for these destinations, based on the situation as it unfolds," Akasa Air said in a travel update.
For all bookings made to or from these cities until March 7, 2026, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost, it said.
"Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required. Passengers are requested to check their flight status before commencing travel to the airport. For any further assistance, please feel free to contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre," the airline added.
Qatar Airways also announced that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. "Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 03 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC). Customers are advised to monitor the latest flight information on qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app," the airline stated.
Emirates announced the temporary suspension of all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500 hours UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, due to multiple regional airspace closures.
"The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational updates on http://emirates.com and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport," Emirates stated.
"For customers booked to travel before or on March 5, Emirates is offering two options: rebook on an alternate flight for travel on or before March 20, or request a full refund. Customers impacted by flight cancellations must contact their travel agency for rebooking. If booked directly with Emirates, please contact us. All city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice," the airline said.
Emirates added, "We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities. We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."
The flight suspensions and disruptions come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family.
Two days after Khamenei's death, the conflict in the Middle East has escalated sharply, with Iran responding with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on US military facilities and allied states across the Gulf region.
Fresh blasts have been reported in countries including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, raising fears of a broader confrontation. Meanwhile, the US and Israel continue to strike Iran, hitting hospitals, TV stations and other buildings, according to Iranian state TV on Monday.
The war has further widened as Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon targeted Israel, with Tel Aviv responding and killing at least 31 people, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Apart from Lebanon, casualties have been reported in other Middle East countries, while hundreds have been killed in Iran.
On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive, described by Israel as part of 'Operation Lion's Roar' and by US officials as 'Operation Epic Fury', against Iran. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More