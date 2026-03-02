ETV Bharat / bharat

Airlines Suspend Flights To Middle East; Over 80 International Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Major airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Qatar Airways and Emirates, on Monday have extended suspension of flights to and from Middle Eastern destinations amid ongoing regional tensions, offering passengers full flexibility with waivers and refunds.

As many as 87 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Monday as airline operations were disrupted for the third day due to the Middle East conflict. An official said that 37 departures and 50 arrivals have been cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Indian airlines cancelled 760 overseas flights in the last two days owing to the escalating Middle East conflict, due to which many airspaces in the region are closed. The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is the country's largest airport and handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.

"Ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights," DIAL said in a post on X on Monday.

IndiGo announced on X on Monday that it has continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations, and after reviewing the latest operational inputs, is taking the course that it believes is most responsible for its guests, given the priority of safety.

"As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services have been put on align operations with evolving conditions. Please check your flight status for the latest updates," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

The airline added that it is extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from select cities, along with other impacted Air flights to international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.

"Customers may reschedule at no additional cost or opt for a credit shell. If your booking is impacted, you will receive timely notifications on your registered contact number, and our teams are ready to provide assistance and guide you through the available options," IndiGo stated.

Akasa Air announced suspension of all flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh for March 3, 2026. "Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026. We will continue updating our flight status for these destinations, based on the situation as it unfolds," Akasa Air said in a travel update.

For all bookings made to or from these cities until March 7, 2026, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost, it said.

"Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required. Passengers are requested to check their flight status before commencing travel to the airport. For any further assistance, please feel free to contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre," the airline added.