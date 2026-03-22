ETV Bharat / bharat

Middle East Crisis Having Cascading Impact On Packaging Of Food Grains

“The war has disrupted the entire system. There was already a 50 percent shortage of gunny bags and now there is a 50 percent shortfall of plastic and net bags. The prices have shot up by 50 percent as well, leaving farmers, traders, stockists and even the government worried. Storing the produce has become a major problem,” he said.

President of Grain and Seeds Merchant Association of Bhamashah Krishi Upaj Mandi, Avinash Rathi, disclosed that the jute bags were already scarcely available and those dealing in agricultural produce were banking on the availability of plastic bags.

The prices of these pellets have also shot up by almost 50 percent. The scenario that has emerged is that of paucity of packaging material, whether natural or artificial, for transportation of agricultural produce.

Kota: The continuing hostilities between Iran-US-Israel are having a cascading impact on the agriculture packaging industry in India. On one side markets are already facing a shortage of gunny bags used for storage and transportation of agricultural products and on the other, the hostilities have led to disruption in the supply chain of the polymer industry that uses plastic pellets made from petrochemicals for making packaging material.

Rathi further said that a shortage of gunny bags was anticipated this year and plastic bags could have helped. But the shortage of petrochemicals has led to scarcity of plastic bags, he said adding, "The situation is such that the price of jute bags has risen from Rs 28 to Rs 42 per kg while that of plastic bags has reached from Rs 180 to Rs 280 per kg. The price of net plastic bags used for storing garlic has also risen from Rs 14 to Rs 21.”

To procure wheat, gram and mustard, both the central and state procurement agencies need gunny bags along with the farmers who have to stock their produce, Rathi explained. Compounding problems are apprehended in the coming days when harvests start arriving at the market and the procurement begins on a minimum support price (MSP), he added.

Garlic stored in net bags (ETV Bharat)

Chitresh Agarwal, who runs a plastic bag manufacturing unit, said this industry is also facing a crisis. “Raw materials are unavailable. Consequently, I am struggling to find the material and nets needed to make plastic sacks. This shortage is driving the prices up as demand has skyrocketed. I had made several deals at the old price and was supposed to supply them first. But steadily rising prices have led to intermittent supplies,” he said, adding that new deals are being made at the increased prices.

Agarwal explained that in his trade, the plastic sheets and nets are manufactured in factories and then given to other smaller units to stitch and weave plastic and net sacks. “The situation is such that production in many factories is declining due to lack of raw materials. We currently have some stock, but the cost of fresh stocks is constantly rising. Even the purchasers are worried about the escalating costs,” he said.

According to Agarwal, the polymer industry uses petrochemicals derived from crude oil and plastic granules are made from these petrochemicals, a by-product of the refineries. Currently, refineries are not operating at full capacity leading to problems down the chain, he added.

District secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Roop Narayan Yadav pointed out that the farmers are the most affected by the shortage of packaging material. “Garlic has begun to be harvested, and farmers have to store and transport it to the market after packaging in new net bags, whose costs are rising. Meanwhile, wheat, mustard, gram and coriander will follow and they too need gunny bags,” he said.

The suppliers of plastic bags used for packaging products like flour, semolina and pulses are also worried. Vinod Jain, a supplier, said “With shortages impacting every stage, the cost of packaging is automatically increasing.”