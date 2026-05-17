Middle East Conflict Hits Iron Ore Freight In Chhattisgarh's Bastar; Diesel Shortage Has Hundreds Of Truckers Stranded
Truckers associated with iron ore freight are in a tight spot as the protracted Middle East conflict continues to wreak havoc on global oil supplies.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The disruption in the global oil supplies due to the Middle East conflict has hit the freight operations of iron ore in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division with hundreds of truckers associated with the transportation coming to a grinding halt due to diesel shortage.
The iron ore mines operated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)—one of the nation's prestigious 'Navratna' companies—located in Kirandul, Bailadila in Dantewada, are counted among the largest mines in the country. Every day, hundreds of trucks transport millions of tons of iron ore to cities such as Raipur and Visakhapatnam. However, freight operations have been severely disrupted over the past three days due to a severe shortage of diesel leaving hundreds of trucks stranded.
Long queues of vehicles have formed not only within the designated transport hubs but also along both sides of the roads. The situation is particularly dire at the Raipur Truck Union.
Bastar is home to the region's largest transport association associated with transportation of minerals, such as iron ore, from some of the country's largest iron ore mines.
Truck Operations Halted Due To Diesel Shortage
Due to the scarcity of diesel, the transportation of iron ore has been suspended for the past three days. Consequently, the operations of over a hundred trucks belonging to the Bailadila Truck Union and the Bastar Transport Association are on the verge of coming to a complete standstill.
Hundreds of trucks from the Raipur Truck Union are also currently stranded in the transport hubs of Bastar due to the diesel shortage. An economic crisis is also beginning to loom large over the individuals employed in the trucking sector.
Pradeep Pathak, President of the Bastar Transport Association said that if this situation persists for a few more days, it will become extremely difficult for transporters associated with the sector to provide for their families. While iron ore itself is readily available, the primary challenge lies in delivering the cargo on time, as sufficient quantities of diesel are simply not available at any given moment, he said.
"For a journey of 300 kilometers, we are forced to queue up at approximately 4 to 5 different petrol pumps just to refuel. This process consumes a significant amount of time. If the cargo fails to reach its destination within the timeframe stipulated by the Mining Department, the GST Department imposes penalties. We appeal to the government to grant us a time-based exemption during these exceptional circumstances," Pathak said.
Shankar, a truck driver, said that after he arrived in Jagdalpur carrying cargo from the Raipur Union, the plan was to load iron ore from here and return to Raipur.
“However, due to the diesel shortage, our vehicles have been stranded in the transport hub for the past three days. Diesel is currently being dispensed at petrol pumps only subject to strict quantity limits. This sudden and acute shortage has significantly compounded our difficulties. Until we get diesel, the vehicles will remain parked just like this," he said.
According to Rajendra Pandey, a petrol pump operator, there is no proper arrangement for the supply of fuel at the petrol pumps, which has led to crowds of people thronging the stations.
“We are distributing whatever petrol and diesel becomes available to us to the public with our best possible efforts," he said.
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