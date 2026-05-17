ETV Bharat / bharat

Middle East Conflict Hits Iron Ore Freight In Chhattisgarh's Bastar; Diesel Shortage Has Hundreds Of Truckers Stranded

Trucks stranded due to diesel shortage in Bastar, Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Jagdalpur: The disruption in the global oil supplies due to the Middle East conflict has hit the freight operations of iron ore in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division with hundreds of truckers associated with the transportation coming to a grinding halt due to diesel shortage. The iron ore mines operated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)—one of the nation's prestigious 'Navratna' companies—located in Kirandul, Bailadila in Dantewada, are counted among the largest mines in the country. Every day, hundreds of trucks transport millions of tons of iron ore to cities such as Raipur and Visakhapatnam. However, freight operations have been severely disrupted over the past three days due to a severe shortage of diesel leaving hundreds of trucks stranded. Trucks stranded due to diesel shortage in Bastar, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat) Long queues of vehicles have formed not only within the designated transport hubs but also along both sides of the roads. The situation is particularly dire at the Raipur Truck Union. Bastar is home to the region's largest transport association associated with transportation of minerals, such as iron ore, from some of the country's largest iron ore mines. Truck Operations Halted Due To Diesel Shortage Due to the scarcity of diesel, the transportation of iron ore has been suspended for the past three days. Consequently, the operations of over a hundred trucks belonging to the Bailadila Truck Union and the Bastar Transport Association are on the verge of coming to a complete standstill.