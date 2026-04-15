ETV Bharat / bharat

Middle-East Conflict Casts Shadow On Char Dham Yatra; 'Kitchen Groups' Face LPG Crunch

Dehradun: With the annual Char Dham yatra in the Uttarakhand Himalayas days away, the prevailing LPG crisis due to the ongoing middle east conflict has cast a shadow on the 'Kitchen Groups' performing the pilgrimage.

Fearing a potential LPG shortage during the yatra, authorities have asked the Forest Corporation to facilitate the supply of firewood for devotees to cook the meals.

The 2026 Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is scheduled to commence on April 19.

Char Dham Kitchen Groups Face Middle-East Crunch

During Char Dham yatra in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, groups of pilgrims set up their own temporary tents along the entire route to establish makeshift kitchens and living quarters, collectively managing their daily needs within these temporary setups.

However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted the global energy supplies including the LPG, the 'Kitchen Groups' as they are popularly called are expected to face significant challenges this year.

According to Ajay Dabral, President of the Uttarakhand Tour Operators Association, these large groups account for approximately 25 percent of Char Dham Yatra devotees, and it is their temporary kitchen setup that serves to unify the entire group of pilgrims.

Pilgrims en route to Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

“Consequently, tour operators often refer to these entities as 'Kitchen Groups.' This year, however, the geopolitical conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran appears to be casting a heavy shadow over these large contingents of Kitchen Groups. This is because the arrangement of gas cylinders—essential for these groups' kitchens—faces a significant question mark this time around," Dabriyal said.

The Kitchen Groups typically consist of individuals from low-income or middle-class backgrounds who undertake the pilgrimage solely out of deep devotion and a desire to seek the 'darshan' (divine sight) of the deities. They organize themselves into large groups of 100 to 200 people and travel together in large buses to reach Haridwar.

Temporary Tents To Prepare Meals