Middle-East Conflict Casts Shadow On Char Dham Yatra; 'Kitchen Groups' Face LPG Crunch
Anticipating a potential LPG crisis due to the West Asia conflict, authorities have asked the Uttarakhand Forest Corporation to supply firewood.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Dehradun: With the annual Char Dham yatra in the Uttarakhand Himalayas days away, the prevailing LPG crisis due to the ongoing middle east conflict has cast a shadow on the 'Kitchen Groups' performing the pilgrimage.
Fearing a potential LPG shortage during the yatra, authorities have asked the Forest Corporation to facilitate the supply of firewood for devotees to cook the meals.
The 2026 Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is scheduled to commence on April 19.
Char Dham Kitchen Groups Face Middle-East Crunch
During Char Dham yatra in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, groups of pilgrims set up their own temporary tents along the entire route to establish makeshift kitchens and living quarters, collectively managing their daily needs within these temporary setups.
However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted the global energy supplies including the LPG, the 'Kitchen Groups' as they are popularly called are expected to face significant challenges this year.
According to Ajay Dabral, President of the Uttarakhand Tour Operators Association, these large groups account for approximately 25 percent of Char Dham Yatra devotees, and it is their temporary kitchen setup that serves to unify the entire group of pilgrims.
“Consequently, tour operators often refer to these entities as 'Kitchen Groups.' This year, however, the geopolitical conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran appears to be casting a heavy shadow over these large contingents of Kitchen Groups. This is because the arrangement of gas cylinders—essential for these groups' kitchens—faces a significant question mark this time around," Dabriyal said.
The Kitchen Groups typically consist of individuals from low-income or middle-class backgrounds who undertake the pilgrimage solely out of deep devotion and a desire to seek the 'darshan' (divine sight) of the deities. They organize themselves into large groups of 100 to 200 people and travel together in large buses to reach Haridwar.
Temporary Tents To Prepare Meals
Upon arrival, the Kitchen Groups arrange for their accommodation in ashrams located in Haridwar or Rishikesh; similarly, along the higher pilgrimage routes, they make arrangements to stay in temporary camps or in ashrams situated within the Dhams themselves.
While some groups carry their own kitchen systems with them, the prevailing circumstances this year have left them feeling anxious and uncertain as to whether they will be able to procure the necessary gas cylinders.
Pilgrims demanded that given the situation, the government should step in to facilitate these arrangements; alternatively, if the supply situation is indeed normal, the government should ensure that this information is effectively disseminated to these groups.
Tourism Dept Requests Over 9 Lakh Cylinders For Char Dham Yatra
Addressing the concerns of these large Kitchen Groups, Anand Swarup, the Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies told ETV Bharat that a request for demand estimates regarding cooking gas in the Char Dham region was sought from the Tourism Department.
“Following an assessment, the Tourism Department has projected a requirement of 966,949 gas cylinders for the period spanning April to November—a figure representing a 24 percent increase compared to the previous pilgrimage season. The formal demand for LPG, specifically for the Char Dham Yatra, has already been forwarded to the Government of India through the Chief Secretary," Swarup said.
Addressing the concerns of 'Kitchen Groups', Swarup said that the Tourism Department “must certainly have taken the requirements of these pilgrims into account during their assessment”.
Forest Corporation Asked To Supply Firewood
In anticipation of potential cooking gas shortages along the Char Dham Yatra routes, work is underway to implement alternative arrangements. As part of this initiative, the Forest Corporation has been directed to facilitate the supply of firewood.
A Unique Tapestry Of Devotees And Devotion
The Char Dham Yatra offers a unique opportunity for Hindu devotees to witness the myriad forms of devotion and the diverse expressions of faith.
A particularly captivating sight during this pilgrimage involves large contingents of travelers—primarily hailing from Gujarat and Maharashtra—who are seen immersed in devotion throughout the entire route; they move, rest, walk, and even share their meals together in a spirit of collective piety.
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