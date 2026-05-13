'Middle-Class Will Suffer Most': Gold Duty Hike In India Sparks Fear Of Costlier Weddings And Rise In Smuggling
This sharp rise in import duty would directly affect consumers, especially middle-class families during the wedding season, said Maharashtra Jewellers Association president.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Mumbai/New Delhi: The Centre government's decision to increase import duty on gold and silver from six percent to 15 percent has triggered concern among jewellers, exporters and consumers, with many warning that the move could make weddings and traditional purchases significantly more expensive.
Industry bodies also fear the sharp duty hike may encourage gold smuggling and expand the grey market.
The revised duty structure, which came into effect from Wednesay (May 13), includes a 10 percent Basic Customs Duty and a five percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).
The government said the move was aimed at reducing foreign exchange outflow and easing pressure on the rupee amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Jewellers, however, said the impact would be felt immediately by ordinary buyers.
Nirbhaysingh Rajput, President of the Maharashtra Jewellers Association, said jewellery, gold coins and gold bars would all become more expensive because India depends heavily on imported gold to meet domestic demand.
He warned that the sharp rise in import duty could also lead to an increase in illegal gold trade. "India is world's second-largest consumer of gold. Since a large portion of the country's demand relies on gold imported from abroad, the impact of this duty hike is likely to be felt immediately. Consequently, ordinary consumers will have to pay more when purchasing jewellery. Middle-class families, in particular, are likely to bear the brunt of this impact most severely during the wedding season," he said.
"Also, we fear these conditions are more likely to give renewed impetus to gold smuggling," Rajput added.
Similar concerns were raised by the All India Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC), which said the biggest impact could fall on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), considered the backbone of the jewellery industry.
GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said business conditions were likely to become difficult after the government's austerity measures and the bullion duty hike. "What the industry fears is that this will give rise to the grey market," Rokde said, adding that smuggling could create a parallel economy.
At the same time, industry bodies said they respected the government's decision and supported measures taken in the national interest.
According to the annual report by the Central Government's Ministry of Commerce, India imported gold worth a staggering $45.54 billion during the 2023-24 financial year. Prior to this, in 2022-23, the value of these imports stood at $35.02 billion. This indicates that the expenditure on gold imports increased by approximately by 30 percent within just one year.
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said it had already held discussions with retailers and manufacturers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce non-essential gold purchases.
Kirit Bhansali, chairman of GJEPC, said the industry had suggested promoting lower-carat jewellery and encouraging people to exchange old gold instead of purchasing new items.
However, exporters warned that higher duties rarely reduce imports and instead increase costs for businesses.
The GJEPC said exporters would now face much higher bank guarantee requirements for duty-free gold, which could severely block working capital and affect exports.
The move is also expected to impact household traditions and wedding spending, especially in Maharashtra where gifting silver during the Adhik Jyeshtha period is a long-followed custom.
Neha Gaikwad, who got married earlier this year, said rising silver prices may make it difficult for her parents to purchase traditional gifts. However, her mother Gauri Jadhav said the family would still try to continue the tradition, even if it meant buying only a small silver coin.
India is the world's second-largest consumer of gold after China and relies heavily on imports. Government data shows gold imports rose over 24 per cent to a record USD 71.98 billion in 2025-26, while silver imports also increased sharply.
The Centre had earlier reduced customs duty on gold to six percent to support the gems and jewellery industry and curb smuggling. The latest increase comes amid rising pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and continued disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz.
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