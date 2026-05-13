ETV Bharat / bharat

'Middle-Class Will Suffer Most': Gold Duty Hike In India Sparks Fear Of Costlier Weddings And Rise In Smuggling

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Centre government's decision to increase import duty on gold and silver from six percent to 15 percent has triggered concern among jewellers, exporters and consumers, with many warning that the move could make weddings and traditional purchases significantly more expensive.

Industry bodies also fear the sharp duty hike may encourage gold smuggling and expand the grey market.

The revised duty structure, which came into effect from Wednesay (May 13), includes a 10 percent Basic Customs Duty and a five percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

The government said the move was aimed at reducing foreign exchange outflow and easing pressure on the rupee amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Jewellers, however, said the impact would be felt immediately by ordinary buyers.

Nirbhaysingh Rajput, President of the Maharashtra Jewellers Association, said jewellery, gold coins and gold bars would all become more expensive because India depends heavily on imported gold to meet domestic demand.

He warned that the sharp rise in import duty could also lead to an increase in illegal gold trade. "India is world's second-largest consumer of gold. Since a large portion of the country's demand relies on gold imported from abroad, the impact of this duty hike is likely to be felt immediately. Consequently, ordinary consumers will have to pay more when purchasing jewellery. Middle-class families, in particular, are likely to bear the brunt of this impact most severely during the wedding season," he said.

"Also, we fear these conditions are more likely to give renewed impetus to gold smuggling," Rajput added.

Similar concerns were raised by the All India Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC), which said the biggest impact could fall on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), considered the backbone of the jewellery industry.

GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said business conditions were likely to become difficult after the government's austerity measures and the bullion duty hike. "What the industry fears is that this will give rise to the grey market," Rokde said, adding that smuggling could create a parallel economy.

At the same time, industry bodies said they respected the government's decision and supported measures taken in the national interest.