Mid-Day Meal Scheme Survives On Borrowed Funds In Jammu Kashmir
Delayed funds for Jammu Kashmir’s Mid-Day Meal scheme force schools to borrow supplies, impacting food quality and putting financial strain on teachers and helpers.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Srinagar: Inordinate delay in funds is running the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme into rough weather in Jammu and Kashmir, affecting the nutritional quality of cooked food served to schoolgoers.
Dubbed as the world’s largest school meal programme, ETV Bharat learnt government-run schools take credit from the market or cough up money from their own coffers to serve hot and freshly cooked meals to students (primary to class 8). At least half a dozen teachers and officials in Kashmir overseeing the scheme confirmed they spend their own money till funds are released by the authorities.
Under the scheme, schools are provided with grains by the government through the food and supplies department. But essential merchandise such as spices, cooking oil, pulses and LPG gas are procured from open markets.
However, funds for procuring merchandise from the open market often get delayed, causing liabilities running into lakhs.
Teachers at government schools in several districts across central, south and north Kashmir disclosed that payments have been pending since last year.
At one government school in north Kashmir with over 200 students on roll, the liability has accumulated to over Rs 2 lakh since June 2025.
“We continue to take credit from neighbourhood grocery stores. The scheme is run on your personal rapport and credibility in the market. Otherwise, we have to offer raw rice to students,” the teacher cum supervisor of the MDM scheme told ETV Bharat.
The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme (popularly known as the midday meal scheme) guidelines specify that primary school children should receive meals providing around 450 calories and 12 grams of protein. For upper-primary students, the prescribed norm is about 700 calories and 20 grams of protein. For Kashmir, the menu includes green leafy vegetables, pulses, eggs, cheese, etc., to maintain the nutritional diet of children.
But once liability increases, markets suspend extending credit to schools, directly hitting students on the ground.
“The majority of our students hail from tribal communities. During the day, their families are up in the hills to graze their livestock. Their children have nowhere to go for lunch, and at times we serve rice mixed with turmeric to ensure they do not return hungry,” disclosed the teacher.
The scheme aimed at providing nutritious meals to students enrolled in government and aided schools for improving health, enrolment and retention rates in schools. Launched in Jammu & Kashmir in 2004 with an objective to give a boost to universalisation of primary education, government schools are experiencing a surge in fresh student admissions.
In a departure from the past, Jammu and Kashmir have registered significant progress in school enrolments with the highest-ever Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), increasing from 87.22 in 2018-19 to 114.4 in 2025-26, the Ministry of Education told the Parliament on August 3, 2026. This stands higher than the national average of above 89.4 in 2025-26.
While the education ministry attributes financial grants and hot-cooked meals to increasing the enrolments, many apprehend a lack of smooth midday meals can adversely affect children from unprivileged communities.
For a tribal activist, Dr Javed Rahi, children from their community cover several kilometres to reach their schools.
“If they don’t get proper meals after walking long distances, their hunger will impact concentration in classes. The scheme is a motivation, but it does not effectively cover all tribal students,” he said.
Rahi points out that the children admitted to makeshift seasonal schools meant for nomadic Gujjar-Bakerwal communities in the mountains are not covered under midday meals.
A headmaster noted that the bills are raised in time by supervisors, but the dispensation of funds is time-consuming.
“There is no misappropriation of funds. But the delay in releasing money impacts the scheme. It directly affects the purpose of the scheme, which is serving quality food to students,” the teacher added.
For supervisors, it is mandatory to submit an online report on the official website Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman daily. In Jammu and Kashmir, 17863 government schools are listed as serving the meals, with as many as 5398 reporting serving 216549 meals until August 8.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum, Farooq Ahmad Tantray, explains the reason behind teachers shelling out money from their own salaries or taking credit.
“If they don’t do it, they will face an explanation,” he said. “Daily reporting on the official website is mandatory to ensure meals are not skipped by students. But a shopkeeper cannot offer you merchandise for months together without payment. Sometimes, they stop lending things on credit. We also use the credit facility offered by banks to employees to keep the scheme running.”
However, the only essential that is not lent on credit is an LPG gas cylinder for cooking food. While 36 per cent of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir were found using firewood to prepare the mid-day meals (MDM) according to the Ministry of Human Resources Development in 2020, the remaining schools have also cut dependence on traditional methods.
However, the West Asian conflict exposed the gas cylinders' lack of papers, hindering dispensations to schools. The J&K Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department directed officials to ensure interrupted LPG supply to these schools on priority. But Tantray said they are paying Rs 200 in addition to the original cost due to a lack of documents.
The director of school education in Kashmir, Naseer Ahmad, said that they are not aware of the delay in funds as the scheme falls under the Samagra Shiksha department.
“The chief education officers have not communicated to us about the delay in funds in the scheme,” he said, assuring that he will look into the issue.
A Samagra Shiksha department official admitted a delay in funds but said liabilities are cleared immediately once they receive a tranche of funds from the central government. The director of the Samagra Shiksha department, Bhawani Rakwal, refused to speak on the issue.
The fund crunch severely affects mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers engaged in preparing food in schools. Over 30,000 cooks engaged on a daily wage basis on a mere Rs 1000 per month, translating roughly Rs 33 per day, have to wait for months for wages.
For Fahmeeda, a mother of three children with the youngest a five-year-old son, a flicker of hope is all that keeps her tied to the job.
She does not recall accurately the month for which she received the last wages. But she remembers Rs 7000 is still pending from the previous year with the government.
“I cannot get a single consultation and medicine from a doctor for my monthly wages,” said Fahmeeda, who has been on medicine for her medical condition for the last few months. “My husband did not disappoint me and is sharing all my responsibilities. He, in fact, wanted me to discontinue due to low wages. But I am hopeful they (the government) will increase our pay.”
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