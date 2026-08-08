ETV Bharat / bharat

Mid-Day Meal Scheme Survives On Borrowed Funds In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Inordinate delay in funds is running the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme into rough weather in Jammu and Kashmir, affecting the nutritional quality of cooked food served to schoolgoers.

Dubbed as the world’s largest school meal programme, ETV Bharat learnt government-run schools take credit from the market or cough up money from their own coffers to serve hot and freshly cooked meals to students (primary to class 8). At least half a dozen teachers and officials in Kashmir overseeing the scheme confirmed they spend their own money till funds are released by the authorities.

Under the scheme, schools are provided with grains by the government through the food and supplies department. But essential merchandise such as spices, cooking oil, pulses and LPG gas are procured from open markets.

However, funds for procuring merchandise from the open market often get delayed, causing liabilities running into lakhs.

Teachers at government schools in several districts across central, south and north Kashmir disclosed that payments have been pending since last year.

At one government school in north Kashmir with over 200 students on roll, the liability has accumulated to over Rs 2 lakh since June 2025.

Representational Image | Students row boat to cross Dal Lake for school in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“We continue to take credit from neighbourhood grocery stores. The scheme is run on your personal rapport and credibility in the market. Otherwise, we have to offer raw rice to students,” the teacher cum supervisor of the MDM scheme told ETV Bharat.

The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme (popularly known as the midday meal scheme) guidelines specify that primary school children should receive meals providing around 450 calories and 12 grams of protein. For upper-primary students, the prescribed norm is about 700 calories and 20 grams of protein. For Kashmir, the menu includes green leafy vegetables, pulses, eggs, cheese, etc., to maintain the nutritional diet of children.

But once liability increases, markets suspend extending credit to schools, directly hitting students on the ground.

“The majority of our students hail from tribal communities. During the day, their families are up in the hills to graze their livestock. Their children have nowhere to go for lunch, and at times we serve rice mixed with turmeric to ensure they do not return hungry,” disclosed the teacher.

The scheme aimed at providing nutritious meals to students enrolled in government and aided schools for improving health, enrolment and retention rates in schools. Launched in Jammu & Kashmir in 2004 with an objective to give a boost to universalisation of primary education, government schools are experiencing a surge in fresh student admissions.

In a departure from the past, Jammu and Kashmir have registered significant progress in school enrolments with the highest-ever Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), increasing from 87.22 in 2018-19 to 114.4 in 2025-26, the Ministry of Education told the Parliament on August 3, 2026. This stands higher than the national average of above 89.4 in 2025-26.

While the education ministry attributes financial grants and hot-cooked meals to increasing the enrolments, many apprehend a lack of smooth midday meals can adversely affect children from unprivileged communities.

For a tribal activist, Dr Javed Rahi, children from their community cover several kilometres to reach their schools.