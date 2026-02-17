ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Sources Say Bill Gates Not Attending AI Impact Summit, His Foundation Maintains He Is

New Delhi: Confusion prevailed on Tuesday over Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates attending the high-profile AI Impact Summit, with government sources saying he will not attend the meeting, while a spokesperson of his foundation contradicted, saying he is.

Gates featured among the tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists listed as speakers on the official website of the AI Impact Summit, underway in the national capital from February 16-20. The summit website on Tuesday, however, did not show his name among the key speakers.

Government sources said Gates will not be attending the Summit. A spokesperson for his foundation, in an emailed response to PTI, said, "Bill Gates is attending the AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled." He was listed as a keynote speaker on February 19 at 11.50 hours.

Government sources suggesting that Gates will not attend the Summit may be due to his name figuring in files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein's victims, records released by the US justice department include an allegation by Epstein that Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease.