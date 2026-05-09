Microplastics In Salt, Sugar: NGT Raps Environment Ministry For Procedural Lapses
The tribunal registered a case taking suo motu cognisance of a news report on August 13, 2024, citing a study on microplastics, writes Santu Das.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the reported existence of microplastics in all salt and sugar brands, expressing concern over lapses in the matter.
Notably, microplastics can lead to detrimental and prolonged effects on health as well as the environment. These minuscule particles can enter the human body via food, water, and air.
The NGT had registered the case, taking suo motu cognisance of a news report on August 13, 2024, citing a study which claimed all Indian salt sugar brands contain microplastics.
The study disclosed the existence of microplastics in all salt and sugar brands, manifesting in various forms such as fibres, pellets, films, and fragments. It examined 10 varieties of salt, including table salt, rock salt, sea salt, and local raw salt, as well as five types of sugar acquired from both online and local markets.
The report further said the size of these microplastics varied from 0.1 mm to 5 mmm while the highest concentrations of microplastics were detected in iodised salt, appearing as multi-coloured thin fibres and films.
The concentration of microplastics in the salt samples varied from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilogram of dry weight. Iodised salt exhibited the highest concentration of microplastics (89.15 pieces per kilogram) while organic rock salt showed the lowest concentration (6.70 pieces per kilogram).
In the sugar samples, the concentration of microplastics ranged from 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilogram, with the highest concentration observed in non-organic sugar.
During a recent hearing over the matter, the principal bench of NGT, headed by chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with experts Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, has expressed serious concern over lapses on the part of the Environment Ministry.
In its order, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the bench noted that the counsel appearing for the Ministry failed to produce or properly reference the office memorandum dated September 16, 2025, as mentioned in their reply affidavit.
The tribunal further observed that the counsel did not appear to possess even a copy of the reply affidavit dated October 16, 2025, which is already on record. It noted that there were inconsistencies regarding the filing timeline of the affidavit, indicating procedural lapses.
In view of these shortcomings, the Tribunal has directed the ministry to appoint a responsible officer to assist the court in the next hearing, scheduled on August 5.
Environmentalist BS Vohra said the concerns raised by the tribunal likely point to systemic weaknesses rather than an isolated error. "Possible reasons for inconsistencies from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change include poor coordination among agencies such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), absence of standardised testing protocols for microplastics in food products. In addition to that, limited institutional preparedness to address an emerging contaminant that cuts across environmental and food safety regulation," he told ETV Bharat.
Emphasising that the way ahead should focus on science-led intervention, he said, "India needs nationwide testing of salt, sugar, packaged food, and drinking water to assess the scale of contamination. Authorities must establish uniform testing standards, create permissible limits for microplastics, and build stronger laboratory and monitoring infrastructure. Greater transparency in publishing test results will also be critical to restoring public confidence."
Vohra proposed that a coordinated task force involving the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), FSSAI, and CPCB can help ensure faster policy action before microplastic contamination evolves into a larger public health crisis.
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