ETV Bharat / bharat

Microplastics In Salt, Sugar: NGT Raps Environment Ministry For Procedural Lapses

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the reported existence of microplastics in all salt and sugar brands, expressing concern over lapses in the matter.

Notably, microplastics can lead to detrimental and prolonged effects on health as well as the environment. These minuscule particles can enter the human body via food, water, and air.

The NGT had registered the case, taking suo motu cognisance of a news report on August 13, 2024, citing a study which claimed all Indian salt sugar brands contain microplastics.

The study disclosed the existence of microplastics in all salt and sugar brands, manifesting in various forms such as fibres, pellets, films, and fragments. It examined 10 varieties of salt, including table salt, rock salt, sea salt, and local raw salt, as well as five types of sugar acquired from both online and local markets.

The report further said the size of these microplastics varied from 0.1 mm to 5 mmm while the highest concentrations of microplastics were detected in iodised salt, appearing as multi-coloured thin fibres and films.

The concentration of microplastics in the salt samples varied from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilogram of dry weight. Iodised salt exhibited the highest concentration of microplastics (89.15 pieces per kilogram) while organic rock salt showed the lowest concentration (6.70 pieces per kilogram).

In the sugar samples, the concentration of microplastics ranged from 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilogram, with the highest concentration observed in non-organic sugar.