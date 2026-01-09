ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA To Resume Talks With Ladakh Bodies After Impasse, Stakeholders Describe It 'Too Late'

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has decided to resume talks with the representatives of the cold desert in the last week of this month. This will be the region's first engagement with the Centre since the unrest that saw four killings and 90 wounded in clashes in September.

An official communication from the MHA to Chief Secretary Ladakh Union Territory said the HPC meeting would be held in the “last part of January 2026”. “It is requested to consult the members of the HPC for their convenient set of dates and inform this Ministry,” said the official letter.

The HPC led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was set up in 2023 with a mandate to hold talks with leaders of Ladakh’s two key bodies, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to discuss the key demands. The last HPC convened in May 2025, while another scheduled meeting for October could not take place after Ladakh bodies refused to engage until their demands, including a judicial inquiry into the killings, were met.

The Committee member and chairman of the Leh Apex Body, Chering Dorjey Larkuk, said that they are ready to engage with the centre but called the meeting "too late", saying, "The centre is not following its commitment."

“It should have happened earlier. During our talks with the home ministry’s subcommittee in October 2025, we were told to submit a proposal of demands so that they can call the HPC in 2-3 days. But more than two months have passed, and they are yet to fix the date for the HPC meeting,” he told ETV Bharat.