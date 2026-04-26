ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA To Provide Central Security Cover For 'Turbonator', AAP MPs Who Switched To BJP

New Delhi: In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide central security cover to former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, hours after the Punjab government withdrew his state-provided protection.

Officials in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat on Sunday that Singh, also called 'The Turbonator', will now be protected by central forces in both Delhi and Punjab, with CRPF commandos to escort the former cricketer.

The decision was taken following a threat perception on 'Turbonator".

Singh’s residence in Jalandhar recently witnessed protests, where AAP supporters wrote “traitor of Punjab” on the walls of his home. Videos of the incident showed police personnel present at the scene but not intervening, raising concerns over security preparedness.

The MHA's move comes hours after the decision of the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to withdraw Z+ category security from Singh earlier on Sunday. Around 9–10 security personnel and official vehicles stationed at his residence were reportedly pulled back.