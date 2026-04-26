MHA To Provide Central Security Cover For 'Turbonator', AAP MPs Who Switched To BJP
The decision was taken after the Punjab government withdrew Harbhajan Singh's state-provided protection earlier on Sunday.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide central security cover to former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, hours after the Punjab government withdrew his state-provided protection.
Officials in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat on Sunday that Singh, also called 'The Turbonator', will now be protected by central forces in both Delhi and Punjab, with CRPF commandos to escort the former cricketer.
The decision was taken following a threat perception on 'Turbonator".
Singh’s residence in Jalandhar recently witnessed protests, where AAP supporters wrote “traitor of Punjab” on the walls of his home. Videos of the incident showed police personnel present at the scene but not intervening, raising concerns over security preparedness.
The MHA's move comes hours after the decision of the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to withdraw Z+ category security from Singh earlier on Sunday. Around 9–10 security personnel and official vehicles stationed at his residence were reportedly pulled back.
Sources further revealed that the Centre has also provided CRPF protection to several other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who recently switched over to the BJP, including Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Rajendra Gupta and Vikramjit Sahni.
All of them will now be guarded by central security personnel.
The security reshuffle comes against the backdrop of a changing political equation in Punjab. Several leaders from the AAP have recently joined the BJP, triggering sharp political reactions.
Chief Minister Mann has publicly criticised the defecting leaders, calling them “traitors” and accusing them of betraying the mandate of the people.
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