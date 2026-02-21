ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA To Deploy 480 Central Force Companies In Bengal From March 1 Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to deploy 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The ministry informed the state in a letter that the deployment will take place in two phases, with the first batch of 240 companies arriving on March 1. These will include 110 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 21 companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 27 companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 27 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

A second batch of 240 companies will arrive on March 10. The group will include 120 companies of the CRPF, 65 of the BSF, 16 of the CISF, 20 of the ITBP and 19 of the SSB.

“The forces are being deployed primarily for area domination ahead of the polls, security duties on election day, and monitoring of electronic voting machine storage centres, strong rooms and counting centres,” per sources.

The final list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal is scheduled to be published on February 28. The central forces are expected to begin arriving the following day.