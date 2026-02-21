MHA To Deploy 480 Central Force Companies In Bengal From March 1 Ahead Of Assembly Elections
The deployment of central forces will take place in two phases, with the first batch of 240 companies arriving on March 1.
Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to deploy 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
The ministry informed the state in a letter that the deployment will take place in two phases, with the first batch of 240 companies arriving on March 1. These will include 110 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 21 companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 27 companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 27 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
A second batch of 240 companies will arrive on March 10. The group will include 120 companies of the CRPF, 65 of the BSF, 16 of the CISF, 20 of the ITBP and 19 of the SSB.
“The forces are being deployed primarily for area domination ahead of the polls, security duties on election day, and monitoring of electronic voting machine storage centres, strong rooms and counting centres,” per sources.
The final list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal is scheduled to be published on February 28. The central forces are expected to begin arriving the following day.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, which were held in eight phases, the MHA deployed 1,071 companies of central forces in the state.
Meanwhile, a meeting of senior officials is underway at the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to discuss their role in proceedings related to the matter before the Calcutta High Court on Saturday. It was attended by Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, while the director general (Law) of the ECI, Vijay Pandey, is also present.
On Friday, the Supreme Court of India issued directions in the SIR case, stating that the special intensive revision process of the voter list will be verified by current and former judicial officers appointed by the High Court.
The court also clarified that the voter list to be published by the Election Commission on February 28 will not be treated as final. It said the hearing process regarding discrepancies will continue, and if necessary, the Commission may publish additional lists after February 28.
