ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA To Build 60,000-Strong Civil Defence Network In 12 States, UTs; Army To Train Volunteers

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry will conduct a first-of-its-kind joint training with the Army to build a civil defence network of around 60,000 volunteers in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) as part of a pilot project.

In the first phase, a three-day specialised training will be given for civil defence master trainers from the participating states and UTs, the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, in which he announced the vision of a vibrant civil defence network equipped with modern systems, technologies and contemporary preparedness capabilities to address emerging security challenges.

"In furtherance of this vision, the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs, is undertaking a first-of-its-kind pilot initiative to strengthen civil defence preparedness through specialised training of civil defence master trainers by the Indian Army," it said.

Six hundred civil defence master trainers -- 50 from each participating state and UT -- will be trained by the second week of November 2026 through a three-day specialised training programme at designated Indian Army training establishments.