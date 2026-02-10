ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Steps In After Fresh Violence In Manipur; Assam Rifles DG Asked To Rush To State To Take Stock Of Situation

Security personnel deployed after a violent clash between the Tangkhul and Kuki tribes at Litan village in Ukhrul ( ANI Videograb )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera to rush to Manipur after fresh violence erupted in the state's Ukhrul district, over alleged assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community.

Lt Gen Lakhera was supposed to address a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday on 'Unity Utsav 2.0-One Nation, One Dream'; however, he was asked to leave for Manipur to take stock of the situation there. "Yes, the press conference has been cancelled as the director general will be leaving for Manipur," said an Assam Rifles spokesperson to ETV Bharat.

The Unity Utsav 2.0-One Nation, One Dream is a three-day-long sports and cultural event celebrating the spirit of the Northeast in the national capital, and the programme is being organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the North east Association for Social Welfare.

Meanwhile, as fresh violence erupted in Ukhrul district, the State government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the district for five days. The order was issued after unidentified miscreants burnt several abandoned houses and also fired shots.

The government order, which is in possession of ETV Bharat, has directed suspension of internet services and mentioned that in view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul district, there is an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussion on the law and order situation in the State.

"The State government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible correlation with the general operation of internet services, decided to order for temporary suspension/curbing of internet/data services including services through Broadband, VPN and VSAT in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days as preventive and precautionary measure," the order issued by the Manipur Home department said.

The fresh violence in the Litan Sareikhong area comes a day after two Thangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and Kamjong district, dominated by the Tangkhul Naga tribe.

Notably, a popular government was formed in Manipur recently after years of unrest.

Speaking about the situation, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) expressed serious concerns over the recent tension arising from the incident at Litan-Sareikhong.

"Reports indicate that the situation began as an isolated alteration involving a few drunken individuals; however, attempts to communalise the matter threaten to inflame unnecessary division between the Tangkhul and Kuki communities," said KOHUR while appealing all concerned to refrain from spreading inflammatory narratives and to prevent the escalation of a petty dispute into a wider ethnic confrontation.

The KOHUR appealed to both Tangkhul and Kuki communities to uphold peace, mutual respect and restraint.

"The two communities have long shared bonds of coexistence and are united by a common Christian faith that calls for reconciliation, forgiveness, and compassion in moments of tension. Community leaders, church elders, youth groups, and civil society must work collectively to de-escalate the situation and ensure that harmony prevails over hostility," the KOHUR said.

Search Ops Intensify

Meanwhile, as per the directive of the Home Ministry, the newly-elected Manipur government has asked the security agencies in the State to intensify search operations to recover arms and ammunition besides arresting people involved in anti-social activities.

Accordingly, in the last 48-hours, a joint operation launched by Manipur police and Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from two different places of the State.

Officials in the Assam Rifles told ETV Bharat that the first recovery took place on Sunday.