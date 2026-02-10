MHA Steps In After Fresh Violence In Manipur; Assam Rifles DG Asked To Rush To State To Take Stock Of Situation
Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in Ukhrul district for five days following eruption of fresh violence allegedly triggered by an alleged assault case.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera to rush to Manipur after fresh violence erupted in the state's Ukhrul district, over alleged assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community.
Lt Gen Lakhera was supposed to address a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday on 'Unity Utsav 2.0-One Nation, One Dream'; however, he was asked to leave for Manipur to take stock of the situation there. "Yes, the press conference has been cancelled as the director general will be leaving for Manipur," said an Assam Rifles spokesperson to ETV Bharat.
The Unity Utsav 2.0-One Nation, One Dream is a three-day-long sports and cultural event celebrating the spirit of the Northeast in the national capital, and the programme is being organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the North east Association for Social Welfare.
Meanwhile, as fresh violence erupted in Ukhrul district, the State government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the district for five days. The order was issued after unidentified miscreants burnt several abandoned houses and also fired shots.
The government order, which is in possession of ETV Bharat, has directed suspension of internet services and mentioned that in view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul district, there is an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussion on the law and order situation in the State.
"The State government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible correlation with the general operation of internet services, decided to order for temporary suspension/curbing of internet/data services including services through Broadband, VPN and VSAT in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days as preventive and precautionary measure," the order issued by the Manipur Home department said.
The fresh violence in the Litan Sareikhong area comes a day after two Thangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and Kamjong district, dominated by the Tangkhul Naga tribe.
Notably, a popular government was formed in Manipur recently after years of unrest.
Speaking about the situation, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) expressed serious concerns over the recent tension arising from the incident at Litan-Sareikhong.
"Reports indicate that the situation began as an isolated alteration involving a few drunken individuals; however, attempts to communalise the matter threaten to inflame unnecessary division between the Tangkhul and Kuki communities," said KOHUR while appealing all concerned to refrain from spreading inflammatory narratives and to prevent the escalation of a petty dispute into a wider ethnic confrontation.
The KOHUR appealed to both Tangkhul and Kuki communities to uphold peace, mutual respect and restraint.
"The two communities have long shared bonds of coexistence and are united by a common Christian faith that calls for reconciliation, forgiveness, and compassion in moments of tension. Community leaders, church elders, youth groups, and civil society must work collectively to de-escalate the situation and ensure that harmony prevails over hostility," the KOHUR said.
Search Ops Intensify
Meanwhile, as per the directive of the Home Ministry, the newly-elected Manipur government has asked the security agencies in the State to intensify search operations to recover arms and ammunition besides arresting people involved in anti-social activities.
Accordingly, in the last 48-hours, a joint operation launched by Manipur police and Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from two different places of the State.
Officials in the Assam Rifles told ETV Bharat that the first recovery took place on Sunday.
A search operation at Pallel in Manipur’s Kakching District recovered a huge of arms and ammunitions including one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, two improvised mortars, one single-barrel rifle, fourteen IEDs, two live mortar bombs, ten rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and other explosive materials.
“We have used drones, metal detectors and a Dog Squad to uncover a hideout containing one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, two improvised mortars, one single-barrel rifle, fourteen IEDs and other explosive materials,” a spokesperson from the Assam Rifles said.
Similar search operation on Monday led to the recovery of another consignment of arms and ammunition from a different place of Manipur.
“The search operation at Nongdam in Imphal East District led to the recovery of two single-barrel rifles, one .303 rifle, four 9 mm pistols with magazines and three 36 hand grenades. All recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police, while the IEDs were safely destroyed in Situ,” the spokesperson said.
The massive search operation was started following the formation of a popular government in Manipur after years of unrest.
Similarly, the security agencies have also launched a massive drive against illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur.
A joint operation launched by Assam Rifles, CRPF and State police in Shonglong area of Kangpokpi district in Manipur destroyed two poppy fields measuring approximately seven acres yielding approximately 50 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth multiple crores.
During the operation that took place on Sunday, one makeshift hut storing equipment and materials used for processing narcotics were also destroyed. One Burmese Kenbo motorcycle was also seized from the site.
It is worth mentioning that the Meitei Alliance, a Meitei diaspora organization, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to declare illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur as a matter of national security and environmental emergency.
Submitting a memorandum to Modi, the Meitei Alliance also demanded for the constitution of a unified central task force integrating security, intelligence, forest, and revenue authorities for time-bound eradication of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur.
The alliance has also appealed to Modi to strengthen Indo–Myanmar border management.
The Meitei Alliance claimed that a central point of the years-long crisis in Manipur is the unchecked expansion of illicit poppy cultivation across the hill districts of the state and trans-border narcotics paddling, running a narco economy that fuels divisive ethnocentric politics.
Manipur shares a 398 km border with Myanmar and the border is largely porous making it a safe transit route for the drug traffickers.
According to the Myanmar Opium Survey 2025 report compiled by the United Nations, poppy cultivation rose by 17 per cent over the past year in Myanmar, from 45,200 hectares in 2024 to 53,100 hectares in 2025.
Significantly, Myanmar has been the world’s main source of illicit opium since the collapse of production in Afghanistan, where cultivation dropped by about 95 per cent after a Taliban ban in 2023.