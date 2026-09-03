ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Sets Ladakh Talks On Sept 9 As Autonomous Councils Expand Across Union Territory

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has fixed September 9 for the next meeting of the sub-committee holding talks on the future political and administrative framework of Ladakh, as the Union Territory moves ahead with the expansion of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) system to all seven districts.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the meeting is part of the ongoing dialogue aimed at "deepening democratic processes" in the Union Territory.

In a letter addressed to Kundra, MHA said the next meeting of the sub-committee constituted for the Union Territory of Ladakh will be held in New Delhi on September 9. The administration has been asked to inform the members and convey their confirmation to the ministry.

The meeting comes at a crucial stage in the central government's dialogue with Ladakh politicians and civil society groups over constitutional safeguards, democratic representation and greater local decision-making.

A copy of MHA letter announcing dates for Ladakh talks (Special arrangement)

The talks involve the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been pressing for greater political powers, constitutional safeguards and stronger protection for Ladakh's land, culture and employment interests. Their broader agenda has included statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, job reservations and separate parliamentary representation for Leh and Kargil.

The dialogue has gained momentum in recent months. In May, the Centre and Ladakh representatives reached an in-principle understanding on providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, along with a governance structure with legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers.

The minutes of the May 22 meeting were subsequently revised after discussions over the powers of the proposed elected body and its control over officials. The revised understanding included supervision over civil servants dealing with subjects that would fall under the proposed elected body's jurisdiction.

The July discussions also saw the Centre and Ladakh representatives agree to continue the dialogue on the proposed governance structure and constitutional safeguards. A meeting in Leh chaired by Kundra followed disagreements over the record of the May talks. The September 9 meeting will take place against the backdrop of another major administrative development in Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday announced that he had approved the notification for the creation of LADHCs in all seven districts of the Union Territory. He described it as a "historic step" that would decentralise governance and strengthen local institutions.

The move follows the creation of five new districts, Sham, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Changthang, in addition to the existing Leh and Kargil districts. The five new districts were formally notified by the Ladakh administration on April 27, taking the total number of districts in the UT to seven.