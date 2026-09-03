MHA Sets Ladakh Talks On Sept 9 As Autonomous Councils Expand Across Union Territory
The Home Ministry scheduled a September 9 sub-committee meeting in New Delhi to discuss Ladakh's political framework, alongside expanding local council governance across all districts.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has fixed September 9 for the next meeting of the sub-committee holding talks on the future political and administrative framework of Ladakh, as the Union Territory moves ahead with the expansion of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) system to all seven districts.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the meeting is part of the ongoing dialogue aimed at "deepening democratic processes" in the Union Territory.
In a letter addressed to Kundra, MHA said the next meeting of the sub-committee constituted for the Union Territory of Ladakh will be held in New Delhi on September 9. The administration has been asked to inform the members and convey their confirmation to the ministry.
The meeting comes at a crucial stage in the central government's dialogue with Ladakh politicians and civil society groups over constitutional safeguards, democratic representation and greater local decision-making.
The talks involve the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been pressing for greater political powers, constitutional safeguards and stronger protection for Ladakh's land, culture and employment interests. Their broader agenda has included statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, job reservations and separate parliamentary representation for Leh and Kargil.
The dialogue has gained momentum in recent months. In May, the Centre and Ladakh representatives reached an in-principle understanding on providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, along with a governance structure with legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers.
The minutes of the May 22 meeting were subsequently revised after discussions over the powers of the proposed elected body and its control over officials. The revised understanding included supervision over civil servants dealing with subjects that would fall under the proposed elected body's jurisdiction.
The July discussions also saw the Centre and Ladakh representatives agree to continue the dialogue on the proposed governance structure and constitutional safeguards. A meeting in Leh chaired by Kundra followed disagreements over the record of the May talks. The September 9 meeting will take place against the backdrop of another major administrative development in Ladakh.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday announced that he had approved the notification for the creation of LADHCs in all seven districts of the Union Territory. He described it as a "historic step" that would decentralise governance and strengthen local institutions.
The move follows the creation of five new districts, Sham, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Changthang, in addition to the existing Leh and Kargil districts. The five new districts were formally notified by the Ladakh administration on April 27, taking the total number of districts in the UT to seven.
A historic day for the Union Territory of Ladakh!— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 3, 2026
Today, I have approved the notification for the creation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in all 7 districts in the Union Territory. This landmark move follows the historic creation of five new districts –…
The Centre had originally announced the creation of the five districts in August 2024, saying the move was intended to bring administration and government services closer to people in remote and difficult areas.
The expansion of the LAHDC framework is expected to give the newly created districts their own local development institutions. Kundra had said in July that the administration was working to extend the benefits of the LAHDC Act to all seven districts as part of wider efforts to strengthen grassroots governance.
Saxena said the notification would allow the process for elections to the councils to begin in due course. The move is particularly significant because Ladakh's existing elected council structure has faced a period of uncertainty.
The five-year term of the LAHDC in Leh ended in November 2025, while fresh elections had not been announced for the council. With the five new districts now formally in place, the administration will have to put in place the institutional and electoral framework required for functioning councils across the UT.
The region has remained engaged with the MHA since 2021 through a high-powered committee and its sub-committee. The Centre has said the dialogue has already resulted in measures including increased reservation for Scheduled Tribes, one-third reservation for women in the councils and recognition of Bhoti and Purgi as official languages.
The proposed governance framework is being discussed as an alternative to the existing arrangement under which Ladakh has no elected legislative assembly and the Lieutenant Governor and administration exercise executive authority.
For Ladakh's political groups, the central issue remains the restoration of a stronger democratic structure with meaningful powers at the Union Territory level. The Centre, meanwhile, has been examining a model that provides constitutional and political safeguards without granting full statehood.
The LAHDC announcement came as the Ladakh administration also stepped up its focus on development in remote border areas.
Saxena also visited Hunderman village in Kargil, a historic settlement located along the Line of Control (LoC), and reviewed work under the "Exploring LOC & Hunderman Village Experience" project.
Visited the historic and heritage village of Hunderman in Kargil, located on the Indo-Pak border, and took stock of the ongoing initiatives under the “Exploring LOC & Hunderman Village Experience” project, to develop this abandoned hill settlement into a thriving heritage and… pic.twitter.com/nljC9H9HOU— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 3, 2026
The administration plans to develop the abandoned hill settlement as a heritage and tourism destination. Proposed facilities include a viewpoint, walking promenades, electric vehicle charging stations, cafes, smart toilets, parking and improved safety infrastructure.
The administration has said the project is intended to create livelihood opportunities for local residents while promoting sustainable border tourism.
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