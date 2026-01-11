ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Seeks Report On Alleged Attack On Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Convoy

Adhikari had alleged that his convoy was attacked at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district late on Saturday evening while he was on his way back to Kolkata after attending a political programme in Purulia district. The Union Home Ministry has asked for the report from the LoP's office, and it has been learned that the office is sending video footage to the MHA.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report on the alleged attack on BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari’s vehicle, IANS reported, quoting sources.

Adhikari claimed that after his convoy crossed the four-point crossing in the Chandrakona Road Market area in West Midnapore district, some activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress suddenly blocked the road. He said they were carrying Trinamool Congress flags.

The BJP leader also claimed that some ruling party activists attacked his convoy with bamboo sticks and also hit the bulletproof vehicle. He alleged that although this continued for quite some time, local police did not arrive at the spot. Adhikari’s convoy managed to leave the spot, after which he went straight to the Chandrakona police outpost and sat on the floor there.

BJP workers and supporters staged protests in several districts of the state against the attack on Suvendu Adhikari's car on Saturday evening. Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said, "There was no attack on Suvendu's car. People were chanting 'Joy Bangla' slogans. He couldn't even handle those slogans."

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Saturday sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding evidence within 72 hours on allegations against him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the coal smuggling case. Banerjee alleged on Friday that Shah and Adhikari were involved in the case, and that the money from the scam was routed through Adhikari to Shah. She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering amid protests against the ED raid at the I-PAC's Kolkata office. (With inputs from agencies).