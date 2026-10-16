ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Seeks Report From Punjab Govt On Fatal Attacks, Suicide In Drug Related Cases

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sought detailed reports from the Punjab Government on cases of fatal attacks, harassment and suicide of anti-drug activists, officials said. Attacks in Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur district and Mansa and a suicide case in Sangrur were flagged by the Centre.

The MHA has said that the attack on Bikramjit Singh, Nishan Singh Gurmukh Singh in Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur on Thursday night was allegedly linked to the drugs. It has also taken note of Parwinder Singh Jhota's killing in Mansa and the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, the father of a substance abuse victim.

The central government has asked the state to furnish reports citing possible law and order ramifications. The Centre has also asked the state government to furnish a detailed action taken report on the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029) shared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the chief ministers.

Seeking reports from the state Government, MHA has also cited the case of the suicide of Gulzar Singh. Prior to taking extreme steps, Singh had questioned the availability of drugs in his area and raised allegations against a Punjab minister.