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MHA Seeks Report From Punjab Govt On Fatal Attacks, Suicide In Drug Related Cases

The MHA has taken note of Parwinder Singh Jhota's killing in Mansa and alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, the father of a substance abuse victim.

MHA Seeks Report From Punjab Govt On Fatal Attacks, Suicide In Drug Related Cases
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By PTI

Published : October 16, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sought detailed reports from the Punjab Government on cases of fatal attacks, harassment and suicide of anti-drug activists, officials said. Attacks in Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur district and Mansa and a suicide case in Sangrur were flagged by the Centre.

The MHA has said that the attack on Bikramjit Singh, Nishan Singh Gurmukh Singh in Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur on Thursday night was allegedly linked to the drugs. It has also taken note of Parwinder Singh Jhota's killing in Mansa and the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, the father of a substance abuse victim.

The central government has asked the state to furnish reports citing possible law and order ramifications. The Centre has also asked the state government to furnish a detailed action taken report on the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029) shared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the chief ministers.

Seeking reports from the state Government, MHA has also cited the case of the suicide of Gulzar Singh. Prior to taking extreme steps, Singh had questioned the availability of drugs in his area and raised allegations against a Punjab minister.

"It has further been alleged that Gulzar Singh was subjected to systematic harassment and pressure by the local village panchayat, which purportedly drove him to take his own life," the ministry has said.

Read More

  1. Rahul Gandhi Slams Mann Over Drug Menace In Punjab, Statewide Bandh Against Anti-Drug Activist's Killing
  2. Kerala Police Registers Zero FIR Over Alleged Assault On NSUI Activist In Delhi

TAGGED:

PUNJAB GOVT
MHA
HOME MINISTRY
SUICIDE IN DRUG RELATED CASES

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