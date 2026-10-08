MHA Schedules Ladakh Talks To Deliberate On Article 371 K In Leh On October 15
The talks with the LAB and KDA will be held over their demands of a UT-lead elected assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled another round of dialogue with Ladakh groups over proposed Union Territory set up and Article 371 (K) safeguards on October 15.
The talks with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two main bodies engaged with New Delhi over their demands of a UT-led elected assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371, are scheduled with the MHA subcommittee in Leh.
LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk confirmed receiving an invite for the talks and said their agenda is to take forward discussion on the proposed UT-lead elected assembly and the constitutional safeguards.
Previously, the MHA had proposed a UT-lead assembly and Article 371K to Ladakh. The panel is expected to reveal the draft of the proposal in the meeting, particularly on the Article 371K constitutional safeguards, sources said.
Inclusion of Article 371K in the Indian Constitution could represent a “sui generis” model to allow the Ladakh elected body to have financial, executive and administrative powers to exercise control over land, culture, language, forests, natural resources and environment. Once the MHA and Ladakh groups reach an agreement, it will be ensured through a constitutional amendment in the Parliament.
“We expect the government to share the draft of their proposal on the UT elected assembly and Article 371K. It can bring clarity. We want provisions of the Ladakh UT assembly to be on the pattern Puducherry,” Lukruk said. "The provisions include the assembly’s control over the home department, including Police, he added.
For the meeting, the Ladakh bodies have readied replies to the questionnaire titled “points for discussion”. Following the last September 9 meeting in New Delhi, the Ladakh administration had shared a draft seeking answers from leadership over the formal name of the UT-led legislative and executive bodies.
It also sought answers on allocation of powers between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) and the UT body, as well as “district-level functions to protect local interests and ensure responsive governance.”
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