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MHA Schedules Ladakh Talks To Deliberate On Article 371 K In Leh On October 15

A view of the closed market area as part of "Shaheed Diwas" (Martyrs' Day) to mark the first anniversary of the deadly September 24, 2025 violence in which four residents lost their lives during massive protests over Ladakh’s constitutional demands. ( ANI )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: ​The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled another round of dialogue with Ladakh groups over proposed Union Territory set up and Article 371 (K) safeguards on October 15.

​The talks with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two main bodies engaged with New Delhi over their demands of a UT-led elected assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371, are scheduled with the MHA subcommittee in Leh.

​LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk confirmed receiving an invite for the talks and said their agenda is to take forward discussion on the proposed UT-lead elected assembly and the constitutional safeguards. ​Previously, the MHA had proposed a UT-lead assembly and Article 371K to Ladakh. The panel is expected to reveal the draft of the proposal in the meeting, particularly on the Article 371K constitutional safeguards, sources said. Inclusion of Article 371K in the Indian Constitution could represent a “sui generis” model to allow the Ladakh elected body to have financial, executive and administrative powers to exercise control over land, culture, language, forests, natural resources and environment. Once the MHA and Ladakh groups reach an agreement, it will be ensured through a constitutional amendment in the Parliament.