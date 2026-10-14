ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Panel Launches Portal To Track Demographic Changes, Seeks Public Inputs On Illegal Immigration

Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (retd), chairman of the committee, launched the portal in New Delhi. The platform, available at https://demography.mha.gov.in, is operational and open to government departments, state and Union Territory administrations, non-governmental organizations, institutions and individuals for submitting information and interacting with the committee, officials said. “The portal is intended to facilitate the collection of inputs on unnatural demographic changes, their possible causes and the factors contributing to unusual settlement patterns. The information will assist the committee in analyzing population trends and identifying the underlying factors behind demographic changes, including those attributed to illegal immigration,” an official aware of the initiative told ETV Bharat in New Delhi. It is worth mentioning that the committee has been tasked with recommending a well-organized and permanent operational mechanism for the legal, fair and time-bound identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the country. The MHA formally constituted the HLCDC on May 26 this year with a broad mandate to examine demographic changes and their implications, including challenges arising from illegal cross-border migration. According to the committee’s terms of reference, its assessment will extend beyond illegal immigration to include variations in fertility rates, economic opportunities, cross-border movement and other social, environmental and economic factors that may influence population patterns.

The panel will also examine structural population changes among religious and social communities, particularly where such changes diverge from broader demographic trends. It will seek to identify the factors behind abnormal settlement patterns, planned migration and other developments that may have contributed to demographic shifts.



The launch of the portal marks an effort to establish a channel for collecting information from a wide range of stakeholders rather than relying exclusively on government records.



“Inputs received through the platform are expected to support the committee’s assessment of demographic developments and help inform its recommendations,” the official added.



The committee is also mandated to recommend an appropriate institutional mechanism for strengthening border management, population stabilization and identification systems. Such a mechanism is intended to enable sustained monitoring of demographic trends and improve the government's ability to respond to emerging challenges.



The committee will also propose a comprehensive policy framework to improve coordination between the Central and state governments on illegal immigration and what its terms of reference describe as resultant demographic imbalance. The mandate allows the panel to recommend additional measures it considers necessary to address challenges associated with demographic changes, including those linked to illegal immigration.



The exercise, in fact, comes against the backdrop of continuing policy and security concerns surrounding undocumented cross-border migration, border management and population changes in different parts of the country. For states sharing international borders, the committee’s findings could have implications for migration monitoring, administrative coordination and the identification of individuals whose immigration status requires verification.



The official further said that the committee’s recommendations are expected to inform the development of a coordinated and enduring framework for addressing demographic changes and illegal immigration, with the proposed mechanisms operating within the applicable legal framework.

