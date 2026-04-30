ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing a series of changes to the existing Citizenship Rules, 2009. These changes focus on streamlining processes related to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration and related procedures.

A key highlight of the amendment is the mandatory shift to an online-only system for OCI applications. Accordingly, all registration requests under Section 7A must now be filed through the government’s designated portal, eliminating physical submissions and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Signalling a major transition to paperless documentation, the government has also formalised the issuance of electronic OCI (e-OCI) registrations alongside physical cards. The authorities will also maintain digital records of all registered OCI cardholders.

According to the gazette notification, in cases of renunciation, OCI cardholders must submit declarations electronically and surrender their physical cards, if any, to authorities. The government clarified that failure to return such documents when directed could still result in automatic cancellation of OCI status.