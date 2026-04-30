MHA Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026
A minor cannot hold an Indian passport while simultaneously possessing citizenship documents of another country.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing a series of changes to the existing Citizenship Rules, 2009. These changes focus on streamlining processes related to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration and related procedures.
A key highlight of the amendment is the mandatory shift to an online-only system for OCI applications. Accordingly, all registration requests under Section 7A must now be filed through the government’s designated portal, eliminating physical submissions and reducing bureaucratic delays.
Signalling a major transition to paperless documentation, the government has also formalised the issuance of electronic OCI (e-OCI) registrations alongside physical cards. The authorities will also maintain digital records of all registered OCI cardholders.
According to the gazette notification, in cases of renunciation, OCI cardholders must submit declarations electronically and surrender their physical cards, if any, to authorities. The government clarified that failure to return such documents when directed could still result in automatic cancellation of OCI status.
The amendments also reinforce citizenship norms concerning minors with a new provision stating that a minor cannot hold an Indian passport while simultaneously possessing citizenship documents of another country.
The updated framework also strengthens administrative accountability by creating a clearer appellate structure. Individuals aggrieved by decisions related to citizenship or OCI status can now seek revision before higher-ranking authorities, ensuring greater procedural fairness.
Additionally, the government will maintain a comprehensive digital registry of OCI cardholders, including records of registration, renunciation, and cancellation, enabling better monitoring and data management.
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