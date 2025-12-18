ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Seeks Report From Manipur Governor After Fresh Violence; Congress MP To Raise Issue In Parliament

Heavy security convoys stand guard as Internally Displaced Persons and people under the aegis of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity hold a protest, demanding rehabilitation in Imphal East ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked for a report from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla even as a Congress Member of Parliament will meet union Home Minister Amit Shah and raise his voice in the ongoing session of the Parliament over the fresh violence that took place at Bishnupur recently.

"The Home Ministry has asked for a report over the violence that took place on December 16 from the Manipur Governor," a senior government official said.

The development comes after unidentified armed assailants on Tuesday December 16 evening opened fire on civilians who had returned to their homes in Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai area in Bishnupur district of Manipur after years of displacement in relief camps. One unidentified civilian was reportedly injured in the incident.

The incident took place after the state had witnessed a lull in violence ever since the President Rules was imposed in the State in February.

“Yes, the home ministry can definitely ask for a report over the incident from Manipur Governor as the Governor is the present custodian of the State,” said renowned security expert and former Sikkim director general of police Avinash Mohanany to ETV Bharat.

To lodge a formal complaint over the issue, Bimol Akoijam, Congress MP from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi besides raising the issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament.

“I will raise the incident of violence in Manipur in the Parliament. The attack on resettled internally displaced people (IDPs) shows failure in disarming armed groups,” Akoijam told ETV Bharat.

He said that there was a coordinated attack on recently resettled internally displaced persons, which is deeply disturbing.

“It indicates that the disarming of armed elements has not been properly carried out, and the government must take appropriate action,” Akoijam said.

Meanwhile, Manipur police lodged an FIR in connection with Tuesday's firing. “Security has been beefed up in and around the area, and joint security forces are carrying out intensive combing operations and area domination to ensure the safety of the public. DIG concerned and other senior police officers visited the site of the incident and took stock of the prevailing situation,” the Manipur police said.

During extensive search operations of the area one long range improvised 'pumpi'(improvised, homemade mortar cannons), four medium range improvised pumpi, one medium range barrel-blasted improvised pumpi, one IED weighing approximately 3 kgs, one single barrel firearm, 17 empty cases of different calibers were also recovered.

Resettlement Of Internally Displaced People

At least 97 families comprising 389 members with 187 male and 202 female were returned to their home at Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a Meitei-majority region bordering Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur.

Phougakchao Ikhai had earlier emerged as one of the flashpoints during the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023. That violence claimed over 260 lives and displaced an estimated 62,000 people across the state.

Despite government assurances, most displaced families from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities continue to live in relief camps spread across Manipur. The state administration has announced a three-phase resettlement plan, aiming to complete the process by December this year.

Meitei Alliance of UK, USA, Canada, Europe Condemns Firing

The Meitei alliance has condemned the attack on the civilians who had just returned to their homes in Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai area after years of displacement in relief camps.