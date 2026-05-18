ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Mandates Surrender Of Pakistani, Afghan And Bangladeshi Passports After Citizenship Approval

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026 and introduced a new provision requiring applicants seeking Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Rules, 2009 to declare details of passports issued by Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh and surrender them after approval of citizenship.

The notification issued by joint secretary Gaya Prasad under Section 18 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, inserts a new paragraph into Schedule IC of the Citizenship Rules, 2009. The amendment mandates applicants to state whether they possess or previously possessed a valid or expired passport issued by the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.

Under the revised rules, applicants holding such passports must provide details, including the passport number, date of issue, place of issue and date of expiry. They must also undertake to surrender the passport to the concerned Senior Superintendent of Post or Superintendent of Post within 15 days of the citizenship application's approval. The rules took effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette.

Officials said the amendment is aimed at streamlining documentation and verification procedures linked to citizenship applications processed under existing legal provisions.