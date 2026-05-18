MHA Mandates Surrender Of Pakistani, Afghan And Bangladeshi Passports After Citizenship Approval
The passport must be surrendered to concerned Senior Superintendent of Post or Superintendent of Post within 15 days of citizenship application's approval, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026 and introduced a new provision requiring applicants seeking Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Rules, 2009 to declare details of passports issued by Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh and surrender them after approval of citizenship.
The notification issued by joint secretary Gaya Prasad under Section 18 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, inserts a new paragraph into Schedule IC of the Citizenship Rules, 2009. The amendment mandates applicants to state whether they possess or previously possessed a valid or expired passport issued by the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.
Under the revised rules, applicants holding such passports must provide details, including the passport number, date of issue, place of issue and date of expiry. They must also undertake to surrender the passport to the concerned Senior Superintendent of Post or Superintendent of Post within 15 days of the citizenship application's approval. The rules took effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette.
Officials said the amendment is aimed at streamlining documentation and verification procedures linked to citizenship applications processed under existing legal provisions.
The move assumes significance in the backdrop of the implementation of citizenship-related provisions concerning migrants belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Last month, the Home Ministry introduced a series of changes to the existing Citizenship Rules, 2009. These changes focus on streamlining processes related to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration and related procedures.
The new rule allows a mandatory shift to an online-only system for Overseas Citizen of India applications. Accordingly, all registration requests under Section 7A must now be filed through the government’s designated portal, eliminating physical submissions and reducing bureaucratic delays.
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