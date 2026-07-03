MHA Kept Ram Temple Trust Scheme Records In 'Confidential File', CIC Upheld RTI Denial In 2024
The matter pertains to an RTI application filed by Neeraj Sharma regarding the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra", along with related government orders.
By PTI
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had kept a government-approved scheme and a related order for setting up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a "confidential file", with the Central Information Commission (CIC) upholding the denial of the records under the RTI Act in a 2024 order, after accepting the ministry's contention that their disclosure could endanger the persons concerned.
The matter pertains to an RTI application filed by Neeraj Sharma, who had sought "certified copies of the scheme" approved by the Centre through Order No. 71011/02/2019-AY dated February 5, 2020, as mentioned in Notification No. CG-DL-E-05022020-215935 regarding the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra", along with related government orders.
As he did not get a satisfactory response from the MHA, Sharma approached the commission with his appeal. The MHA submitted during the hearing on June 18, 2024, that "due to the sensitivity of the scheme and all the matters related thereto, the entire compilation of documents etc. of setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' have been kept in a confidential file".
A gazette notification dated February 5, 2020, said the Centre approved the scheme following a Supreme Court order.
"... the said scheme has made necessary provisions in regard to functioning of the trust, including matters relating to management of the trust, powers of the trustees, including construction of the temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters thereto," it said.
During the hearing, the ministry further argued that "since the information sought is confidential and sensitive in nature, its disclosure would somehow endanger the life of the concerned persons", due to which the information was denied under section 8(1)(g) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The MHA also maintained that the trust is "an independent and autonomous organisation/body itself without any financial, administrative or other interference either of the central government or of the state government" and that the Centre had become only the settlor of the trust in compliance with the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment.
Accepting the ministry's stand, then Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya observed that "an appropriate response has been duly furnished by the PIO", holding that "further intervention of the commission is not necessary in this case", and disposed of the appeal on June 18, 2024.
In a separate order issued on June 4 last year, the CIC examined whether the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust qualifies as a "public authority" under section 2(h) of the RTI Act.
The MHA submitted that it is "an independent trust", "neither owned, controlled nor financed by the government", that neither the central nor the state government released any funds to it, and that the "constitution of the trust was the only role played by the government", which was carried out in compliance with the apex court's directions.
The trust, through its counsel, also contended that it was "neither established nor constituted by a notification of the government", is not directly or indirectly funded by the government and, therefore, is "not a public authority under section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005".
In its ruling, the commission held that the trust "was created as per the directions" of the Supreme Court and was the "creation of a trust deed".
It said the trust "was neither established nor constituted by any notification of the government" and that the creation of the trust was "an action in compliance with the direction of the apex court, not initiated suo motu by the central government".
The CIC further observed that "the commission notes that in the absence of any substantial evidence to establish beyond doubt that the trust is a body owned, controlled or substantially financed or that a non-government organisation is substantially financed directly or indirectly by the funds provided by the appropriate government, the status of public authority cannot be given to the trust".
It said the trust is "an independent organisation" that receives no financial support or administrative control from either the central or the state government and, therefore, "will not come under the purview of the RTI Act".
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