ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Kept Ram Temple Trust Scheme Records In 'Confidential File', CIC Upheld RTI Denial In 2024

Police officials conduct a search operation at the residence of a relative of Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, accused in connection with the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Sunday, June 28, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had kept a government-approved scheme and a related order for setting up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a "confidential file", with the Central Information Commission (CIC) upholding the denial of the records under the RTI Act in a 2024 order, after accepting the ministry's contention that their disclosure could endanger the persons concerned.

The matter pertains to an RTI application filed by Neeraj Sharma, who had sought "certified copies of the scheme" approved by the Centre through Order No. 71011/02/2019-AY dated February 5, 2020, as mentioned in Notification No. CG-DL-E-05022020-215935 regarding the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra", along with related government orders.

As he did not get a satisfactory response from the MHA, Sharma approached the commission with his appeal. The MHA submitted during the hearing on June 18, 2024, that "due to the sensitivity of the scheme and all the matters related thereto, the entire compilation of documents etc. of setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' have been kept in a confidential file".

A gazette notification dated February 5, 2020, said the Centre approved the scheme following a Supreme Court order.

"... the said scheme has made necessary provisions in regard to functioning of the trust, including matters relating to management of the trust, powers of the trustees, including construction of the temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters thereto," it said.

During the hearing, the ministry further argued that "since the information sought is confidential and sensitive in nature, its disclosure would somehow endanger the life of the concerned persons", due to which the information was denied under section 8(1)(g) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The MHA also maintained that the trust is "an independent and autonomous organisation/body itself without any financial, administrative or other interference either of the central government or of the state government" and that the Centre had become only the settlor of the trust in compliance with the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment.

Accepting the ministry's stand, then Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya observed that "an appropriate response has been duly furnished by the PIO", holding that "further intervention of the commission is not necessary in this case", and disposed of the appeal on June 18, 2024.