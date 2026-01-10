MHA Initiates Track-Two Negotiations With Civil Society Organisations, Political Parties To Form Popular Govt In Manipur
AK Mishra, Advisor (Northeast) in the Home Ministry has been assigned with the task to initiate the talk process.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to form a popular government in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated track-two negotiations with the civil society organisations as well as different political parties of the State.
Interestingly, the central leadership of the BJP has also initiated separate moves to negotiate with the Kuki and Meitei MLAs to form a popular government.
The home ministry has assigned AK Mishra, advisor (Northeast) in the home ministry to initiate the talk process.
Sources said that in the last one month, Mishra had talks with civil society organizations representing both the Kuki and Meitei communities in the national capital. Mishra has also called for a meeting with the legislators from the Kuki-Zo community of the State after January 15.
Although concrete decisions are yet to come from talks with the civil society organizations from the Kuki and Meitei communities, officials aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Saturday that in the last meeting with the Kuki Zo organization, the home ministry officials tried to explore a consensus which could be helpful in forming a government.
“Before forming a government, it is very crucial to get on board representatives from different communities of the State. Once we get them on board, it will be helpful for everyone to come to a common consensus,” said an official aware of the development.
The leaders from the Kuki Zo council, however, reiterated their demand for the protection of their political rights before the home ministry officials.
“We are still at war. Justice has not yet been delivered to the Kuki-Zo people. No agreement, settlement or understanding has been reached to address our rightful political aspirations and the injustice inflicted upon us. The struggle is far from over. I urge every Kuki-Zo individual to remain vigilant. We must continue to stand firm and pursue our political demands with determination, discipline and unwavering resolve until justice is secured and our rights are fully realized,” said Henlianthang Thanglet, chairman of Kuki-Zo council.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Seram Rojesh, convenor of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) said that leaders from different Meitei civil society groups already had several rounds of talks with the home ministry officials.
“During the talk process, it was intimated to the home ministry officials to take steps so that the people from all the communities can live together,” said Rojesh.
In a recent meeting with the sitting legislators from both Kuki and Meitei community, central BJP leadership including JP Nadda, BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh, Sambit Patra and others emphasized for the formation of a popular government.
“All the MLAs were informed about the intention of the central leadership to form a popular government in Manipur. It was told in the meeting that a popular government may be formed before the expiry of the current phase of the President Rule,” said Rojesh.
Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023, is presently under President’s Rule. The President Rule was enforced on February 13 last year following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The current phase of President’s Rule will end on February 13.
Read More: