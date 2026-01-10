ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Initiates Track-Two Negotiations With Civil Society Organisations, Political Parties To Form Popular Govt In Manipur

New Delhi: With an aim to form a popular government in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated track-two negotiations with the civil society organisations as well as different political parties of the State.

Interestingly, the central leadership of the BJP has also initiated separate moves to negotiate with the Kuki and Meitei MLAs to form a popular government.

The home ministry has assigned AK Mishra, advisor (Northeast) in the home ministry to initiate the talk process.

Sources said that in the last one month, Mishra had talks with civil society organizations representing both the Kuki and Meitei communities in the national capital. Mishra has also called for a meeting with the legislators from the Kuki-Zo community of the State after January 15.

Although concrete decisions are yet to come from talks with the civil society organizations from the Kuki and Meitei communities, officials aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Saturday that in the last meeting with the Kuki Zo organization, the home ministry officials tried to explore a consensus which could be helpful in forming a government.

“Before forming a government, it is very crucial to get on board representatives from different communities of the State. Once we get them on board, it will be helpful for everyone to come to a common consensus,” said an official aware of the development.

The leaders from the Kuki Zo council, however, reiterated their demand for the protection of their political rights before the home ministry officials.