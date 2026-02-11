ETV Bharat / bharat

All Six Stanzas Of Vande Mataram Now Must In Govt Events Before National Anthem: MHA

FILE- Artists perform and sing the National Song “Vande Mataram” during the event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi on November 7, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has directed that all six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, shall be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem Jan Gana Man are to be played together.

In an order dated January 28, the home ministry gave the first set of protocols for singing the National Song, directing that six stanzas of it, having a duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds, shall be sung on official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the tricolour, and speeches of governors.

"When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first," the order read. The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention, it said.

"Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the National Song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song," it said.

The work in school shall begin with the playing of the National Song. The Centre is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram. According to the order, the official version of the National Song shall be played accompanied by mass singing on these occasions – on the unfurling of the National Flag, on cultural occasions or ceremonial functions other than parades, and on the arrival of the President at any government or public function, among others.

"There should be an adequate public audition system so that the gathering in various enclosures can sing in unison with the choir; printed lyrics of the official version of the National Song may be circulated amongst the participants, wherever required)," it read. The order said that on all occasions when the National Song is sung, the official version shall be recited accompanied by mass singing.