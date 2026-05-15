ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Grants Another Extension To Manipur Violence Inquiry Commission

New Delhi: Amid fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted another six-month extension to Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan-led Commission of Inquiry, probing the 2023 ethnic violence in the state. The Commission must now submit its report by November 20, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry on Thursday, the three-member panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan has been asked to submit its findings “as soon as possible but not later than 20th November, 2026."

The Commission of Inquiry was constituted on June 4, 2023, days after large-scale violence erupted across Manipur following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts on May 3 earlier that year. The march was held to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

This is the sixth time that the tenure of the three-member Commission has been extended. In February this year, three months before the Commission was due to submit its report, Justice Ajay Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and head of the Commission, resigned and the Centre announced the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan as the new chairman.

Other members of the Commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Sekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.