MHA Grants Another Extension To Manipur Violence Inquiry Commission
In its sixth extension, the Commission of Inquiry has been asked to submit its report on Manipur violence within November 20, 2026.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted another six-month extension to Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan-led Commission of Inquiry, probing the 2023 ethnic violence in the state. The Commission must now submit its report by November 20, 2026.
According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry on Thursday, the three-member panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan has been asked to submit its findings “as soon as possible but not later than 20th November, 2026."
The Commission of Inquiry was constituted on June 4, 2023, days after large-scale violence erupted across Manipur following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts on May 3 earlier that year. The march was held to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
This is the sixth time that the tenure of the three-member Commission has been extended. In February this year, three months before the Commission was due to submit its report, Justice Ajay Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and head of the Commission, resigned and the Centre announced the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan as the new chairman.
Other members of the Commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Sekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.
The Commission is examining the sequence of events that led to the violence and whether there were lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities or individuals responsible for maintaining law and order.
The Commission is also assessing the adequacy of administrative and security measures taken to prevent the clashes and control the situation once violence broke out. Complaints and representations submitted by individuals and organisations are also being reviewed as part of the inquiry.
The extension has granted against the backdrop of fresh incidents of violence in Manipur.
On Wednesday, three senior church leaders were killed and five others seriously injured in an attack carried out by unidentified armed assailants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. According to the report, the incident took place at around 11 am between Kotzim and Kotlen while the church leaders and others were returning to Kangpokpi after attending the United Baptist Church Conference held in Lamka.
Subsequently on Thursday, more than 38 people belonging to Naga and Kuki communities were held hostage by various groups in the state. Security forces have rescued several hostages till now.
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