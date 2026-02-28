ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Directs NIA To Probe Haryana Police Station Blast, Mizoram Drug Cases

It is worth mentioning that in November 2025, a blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi killed at least 15 people and injured more than 20 others.

The cases were registered in January, following the involvement of terrorism and terrorists attempting to create terror in the minds of the people. The first case deals with a blast in a parked car at the Baldev Nagar police station in Haryana's Ambala. Investigative agencies recovered explosive substances from the spot. In the second case, the NIA will investigate the recovery of a huge quantity of methamphetamine drugs meant to fund terror activities in the northeast.

New Delhi: Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has taken over two cases involving a car blast near a Haryana police station and the recovery of a huge quantity of methamphetamine drugs worth more than Rs 30 crore meant to fund terror activities in Mizoram.

The MHA order issued to the NIA in possession of ETV Bharat said, "The central government has received information regarding registration of FIR NO. 07/2026 dated 11.1.2026 by Haryana police at police station Baldev Nagar, district Ambala, Haryana u/s 109 (1), 113 (2) (a), 113 (3), 113 (5), & 61 of BNS, 2023 and 3 & 4 of Explosives Substance Act, 1908, about a blast heard by staff of police station - Baldev Nagar on 11.01.2026 and they also observed smoke emanating from the boot of a car parked in the said police station premises."

Enquiry has revealed the presence of gas cylinders and some explosive substances in the aforementioned car, the MHA said. "The central government thinks that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed in the instant case, and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave security ramifications and possible international linkages and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the NIA," the order states.

According to the FIR copy registered in this case, a youth parked a Maruti 800 car with registration number DL 3CAZ 5561 in the police station premises on January 10 at around 1:39 pm. Following the investigation of the crime scene by the bomb disposal squad, it was found that the car was used to create an explosion using gas cylinders and explosive substances.

In the other case, 236.33 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 30,72,29,000 crore was seized from a vehicle at Bungzung in Mizoram. The MHA order states, "It is credibly suspected that the trafficked methamphetamine originating from Myanmar is being used for funding insurgent and terrorist organisations operating in the region." Although Mizoram police filed an FIR in the case on May 4, 2025, the NIA took over the case on January 8.