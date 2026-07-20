ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry 'Closely Monitoring CJP Protest March', As Massive Security Cover Blankets Delhi

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keeping a close watch on the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest march in the national capital on Monday, overseeing an extensive security arrangement that includes units of several Central forces, closing of Metro stations, and restricting of traffic across key areas of Delhi.

Amid the protest and heightened security, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. Though no official statement was issued about the meeting, sources said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation arising from the CJP’s march to Parliament, and the security measures implemented to maintain law and order.

Sources said the Home Ministry monitored every development related to the protest, receiving regular updates from the Delhi Police and other security agencies.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET controversy and called for a massive march toward Parliament. Anticipating large crowds, the Delhi Police, under MHA guidance, imposed elaborate security arrangements across central Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five Metro stations as a precautionary measure, disrupting commuter movement during the morning hours. Hundreds of passengers were forced to alter their travel plans as access to several stations near the protest venue remained restricted.

Delhi Police also blocked vehicular movement on Vikas Marg and around the ITO area, while enforcing traffic diversions across several adjoining routes to prevent congestion and facilitate security operations.