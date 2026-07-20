Home Ministry 'Closely Monitoring CJP Protest March', As Massive Security Cover Blankets Delhi
Amit Shah reviewed the situation with Dharmendra Pradhan; Metro stations shut, traffic restricted and multi-layer security deployed to prevent any untoward incident, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keeping a close watch on the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest march in the national capital on Monday, overseeing an extensive security arrangement that includes units of several Central forces, closing of Metro stations, and restricting of traffic across key areas of Delhi.
Amid the protest and heightened security, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. Though no official statement was issued about the meeting, sources said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation arising from the CJP’s march to Parliament, and the security measures implemented to maintain law and order.
Sources said the Home Ministry monitored every development related to the protest, receiving regular updates from the Delhi Police and other security agencies.
The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET controversy and called for a massive march toward Parliament. Anticipating large crowds, the Delhi Police, under MHA guidance, imposed elaborate security arrangements across central Delhi.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five Metro stations as a precautionary measure, disrupting commuter movement during the morning hours. Hundreds of passengers were forced to alter their travel plans as access to several stations near the protest venue remained restricted.
Delhi Police also blocked vehicular movement on Vikas Marg and around the ITO area, while enforcing traffic diversions across several adjoining routes to prevent congestion and facilitate security operations.
A multi-layer security grid was established, deploying personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Delhi Police and Quick Response Teams in large numbers. Barricades were erected at strategic locations, and security personnel were stationed around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive areas to prevent protesters from breaching restricted zones.
Opposition leaders accused the government of suppressing democratic protests.
As Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge to control the crowd in several places, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said every lathicharge, every teargas shell, every welded barricade, every sealed Metro station is a confession of the BJP government’s fear.
“A government that cannot face its own youth, answer their questions, or engage with their demands, is a cowardly government. It has chosen repression over democracy. But history will remember those who refuse to bow, not those who chose to wield lathis. They will win. The government will have to listen to their demands,” he said.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who joined the protesters, said the gathering was intended to remain peaceful and within the framework of constitutional rights. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent protest, she asserted that the demonstrators had no intention of resorting to violence.
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