MHA Asks States, UTs To Intensify Anti-Human Trafficking Drive, Use New Criminal Laws And Technology
Advisory calls for stronger Anti-Human Trafficking Units, digital surveillance, inter-state coordination and action against recruitment scams. Writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States and Union Territories to adopt a more coordinated and technology-driven approach to combat human trafficking, stressing that the effectiveness of the new criminal laws will depend largely on their implementation at the field level.
In an advisory on “Countering Trafficking in Persons”, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the MHA has called for greater use of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), besides strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), improving victim identification and using digital platforms to track trafficking networks.
The Ministry in its advisory issued recently, specifically asked investigating officers to examine the applicability of Section 111 of the BNS, which deals with organised crime and includes trafficking of persons within its ambit. The provision can apply to continuing unlawful activity involving trafficking when the statutory conditions for organised crime are met.
The advisory also calls for strict application of Sections 143 and 144 of the BNS in trafficking cases, particularly those involving children and multiple victims. Section 143 defines trafficking as recruiting, transporting, harbouring, transferring or receiving persons for exploitation through means including threats, force, coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, abuse of power or inducement. The law provides enhanced punishment where children or multiple children are trafficked.
The MHA has urged States to focus investigations beyond low-level operatives and identify the financiers, organisers and other members of trafficking networks. It has also emphasised tracing and seizing assets linked to such criminal operations.
Significantly, digital evidence has been given a central role in the advisory. Investigators have been asked to secure encrypted chats, financial transaction records, geolocation information and other electronic trails.
The MHA has also highlighted the provisions of the BSA concerning electronic records and asked police forces to strengthen their ability to collect and preserve such evidence.
“The provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 must be leveraged to secure digital trails, including encrypted chats, financial transactions, and geolocation data,” the advisory stated.
The advisory makes particular emphasis on technology during searches and raids. It calls for mandatory audio-video recording of search and seizure operations under the BNSS and stresses the collection of forensic evidence during rescue and raid operations.
The Ministry has also directed States to strengthen anti human trafficking units (AHTUs), which have received financial assistance under the Nirbhaya Fund. States have been asked to ensure that these units are adequately staffed, specialised and actively involved in field operations rather than functioning merely as formal structures.
For labour trafficking, the advisory calls for formal coordination between AHTUs, police, labour departments and other agencies, particularly in sectors such as brick kilns, stone quarries, textiles and domestic work. States have also been advised to designate specialised public prosecutors for trafficking cases and coordinate with High Courts for prioritising trials in Special Courts.
The MHA has called for broader victim-identification protocols, including specific attention to men and boys who may be trafficked for labour exploitation. Police and labour officials have been asked to conduct regular inspections in high-risk industries and use databases such as CCTNS and Cri-MAC to identify trafficking routes and hotspots.
The advisory further asks State police to step up cyberpatrolling to detect grooming patterns, fraudulent job advertisements and suspicious recruitment activity. It recommends using the National Automated Facial Recognition System (NAFRS) in appropriate cases to cross-reference rescued persons and unidentified minors with the Mission Vatsalya portal.
For trafficking involving movement across State borders, States have been asked to issue real-time alerts through Cri-MAC, flag known traffickers and consider Joint Investigation Teams in complex inter-State cases.
The MHA has also singled out overseas recruitment scams, in which people are lured with lucrative employment offers and subsequently trapped in cyber-fraud centres.
“State Cyber Cells must maintain constant vigil over social media and job portals for suspicious offers. Under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), digital chats and payment logs are now primary evidence and must be seized immediately to prove fraud,” the MHA suggested.
The advisory calls for community-level awareness campaigns on unauthorised migration and greater use of the e-Migrate portal. Panchayats have also been encouraged to identify and report unauthorised agents.
Significantly, the MHA has warned against official complicity and administrative negligence. It has pointed to provisions of the BNS prescribing criminal liability for public servants who fail to record information relating to specified cognizable offences, including trafficking, and said procedural non-compliance may also lead to departmental action.
“Failure to comply with the prescribed procedures and expected actions shall result in the initiation of departmental enquiry, which may lead to imposition of strict disciplinary penalties,” the MHA stated.
Read More: