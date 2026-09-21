ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Asks States, UTs To Intensify Anti-Human Trafficking Drive, Use New Criminal Laws And Technology

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States and Union Territories to adopt a more coordinated and technology-driven approach to combat human trafficking, stressing that the effectiveness of the new criminal laws will depend largely on their implementation at the field level.

In an advisory on “Countering Trafficking in Persons”, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the MHA has called for greater use of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), besides strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), improving victim identification and using digital platforms to track trafficking networks.

The Ministry in its advisory issued recently, specifically asked investigating officers to examine the applicability of Section 111 of the BNS, which deals with organised crime and includes trafficking of persons within its ambit. The provision can apply to continuing unlawful activity involving trafficking when the statutory conditions for organised crime are met.

The advisory also calls for strict application of Sections 143 and 144 of the BNS in trafficking cases, particularly those involving children and multiple victims. Section 143 defines trafficking as recruiting, transporting, harbouring, transferring or receiving persons for exploitation through means including threats, force, coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, abuse of power or inducement. The law provides enhanced punishment where children or multiple children are trafficked.

The MHA has urged States to focus investigations beyond low-level operatives and identify the financiers, organisers and other members of trafficking networks. It has also emphasised tracing and seizing assets linked to such criminal operations.

Significantly, digital evidence has been given a central role in the advisory. Investigators have been asked to secure encrypted chats, financial transaction records, geolocation information and other electronic trails.

The MHA has also highlighted the provisions of the BSA concerning electronic records and asked police forces to strengthen their ability to collect and preserve such evidence.

“The provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 must be leveraged to secure digital trails, including encrypted chats, financial transactions, and geolocation data,” the advisory stated.

The advisory makes particular emphasis on technology during searches and raids. It calls for mandatory audio-video recording of search and seizure operations under the BNSS and stresses the collection of forensic evidence during rescue and raid operations.

The Ministry has also directed States to strengthen anti human trafficking units (AHTUs), which have received financial assistance under the Nirbhaya Fund. States have been asked to ensure that these units are adequately staffed, specialised and actively involved in field operations rather than functioning merely as formal structures.