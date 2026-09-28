Sharad Pawar Demands Immediate Assistance To Drought-Hit Farmers Else Threatens Protests Against Inaction
Even after declaring drought, the farmers are yet to receive actual financial assistance.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Mumbai: The situation facing farmers in Maharashtra is becoming increasingly critical by the day due to the severe agrarian crisis. Opposition leaders, primarily Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) addressed his party leaders on Monday, over the agrarian crisis. He said, even after the government has declared a drought, farmers are yet receive actual financial assistance.
In the letter, Pawar has additionally asked the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to make arrangements for water and fodder for livestock in the 265 drought-hit talukas of the state.
Pawar demanded a waiver of agricultural and allied loans taken from cooperative banks, nationalised banks, urban cooperative banks, and credit societies. He has also sought a waiver of land revenue and agricultural electricity bills, along with the provision of 25 kg of free food grains per family and direct financial assistance for affected people.
Pawar said, "Farmers in the state are facing immense hardship due to the severe drought. The decisions taken by the government so far are inadequate given the scale of this crisis. While it is expected that the government will soon take further measures, there should be no further delay in delivering aid to the farmers."
Preparing to take to the streets
Pawar has asked his party members to travel to rural areas to gain a first-hand understanding of the situation in drought-affected areas. Leaders and office-bearers of the NCP will tour the state extensively over the next three months. During this period, they will interact with farmers, farm labourers, and rural citizens to assess the situation and help seek solutions. Subsequently, they will press the government for immediate assistance.
Pawar also made it clear that they are prepared to take to the streets to champion the cause of those affected, should the need arise.
Pawar said, "Farmers do not merely want government announcements or concessions. They need tangible assistance to overcome the current crisis. The crop destruction apart, the issue of livestock is also critical. Therefore, the government must urgently focus on ensuring the availability of fodder and water."
Pawar clarifies on merger talks
During the party meeting, Pawar also clarified his position regarding the ongoing discussions about a potential merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. "If they want to come, they should join us. We will not go to anyone else. We will strengthen our own party," he stated clearly.
"Greater focus will be placed on strengthening the party's organisational structure," the former Union Agriculture Minister asserted.
"In the near future, party leaders will tour the state. Emphasis will be laid on strengthening the party while simultaneously determining the course of agitation regarding issues faced by farmers and rural areas," he added.
Rohit Pawar reviews drought statistics
Following this meeting, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar spoke to the media. He provided detailed information regarding the rainfall situation in the state, agricultural losses, and the measures announced by the government.
According to Rohit, the state recorded 783.6 mm of rainfall up to September 27, with an overall rainfall deficit of 20.50 percent. Region-wise, he noted a rainfall deficit of 34.30 percent in the Nashik division, 9.80 percent in the Konkan division, and 25 percent in the Nagpur division.
"With rising agricultural costs and meager compensation amounts, farmers risk falling into a debt trap once again. Therefore, the government must immediately announce a concrete financial package for drought-affected areas," stated Rohit Pawar.
Lack of adequate precaution by the government
Rohit said that even after the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted a significant dry spell due to the impact of El Niño, the government had failed to take adequate precautions for insufficient rainfall across various regions of the state.
"The government was lulled into a false sense of security by the rainfall received in July. The direct financial assistance reaching the farmers is more important than the concessions they have offered, which is typical after a drought is declared." He demanded financial aid of ₹25,000 for farmers and farm labourers, as well as a complete waiver of college fees for students.
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