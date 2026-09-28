ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharad Pawar Demands Immediate Assistance To Drought-Hit Farmers Else Threatens Protests Against Inaction

Sharad Pawar spoke to the media saying there should be no further delay in delivering aid to the farmers ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The situation facing farmers in Maharashtra is becoming increasingly critical by the day due to the severe agrarian crisis. Opposition leaders, primarily Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) addressed his party leaders on Monday, over the agrarian crisis. He said, even after the government has declared a drought, farmers are yet receive actual financial assistance.

In the letter, Pawar has additionally asked the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to make arrangements for water and fodder for livestock in the 265 drought-hit talukas of the state.

Pawar demanded a waiver of agricultural and allied loans taken from cooperative banks, nationalised banks, urban cooperative banks, and credit societies. He has also sought a waiver of land revenue and agricultural electricity bills, along with the provision of 25 kg of free food grains per family and direct financial assistance for affected people.

Pawar said, "Farmers in the state are facing immense hardship due to the severe drought. The decisions taken by the government so far are inadequate given the scale of this crisis. While it is expected that the government will soon take further measures, there should be no further delay in delivering aid to the farmers."

Preparing to take to the streets

Pawar has asked his party members to travel to rural areas to gain a first-hand understanding of the situation in drought-affected areas. Leaders and office-bearers of the NCP will tour the state extensively over the next three months. During this period, they will interact with farmers, farm labourers, and rural citizens to assess the situation and help seek solutions. Subsequently, they will press the government for immediate assistance.

Pawar also made it clear that they are prepared to take to the streets to champion the cause of those affected, should the need arise.

Pawar said, "Farmers do not merely want government announcements or concessions. They need tangible assistance to overcome the current crisis. The crop destruction apart, the issue of livestock is also critical. Therefore, the government must urgently focus on ensuring the availability of fodder and water."

Pawar clarifies on merger talks

During the party meeting, Pawar also clarified his position regarding the ongoing discussions about a potential merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. "If they want to come, they should join us. We will not go to anyone else. We will strengthen our own party," he stated clearly.