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Bombay HC Questions Omission Of NCP Leader Parth Pawar's Name Missing In Mundhwa Land Scam Case

Bombay HC questions omission of NCP leader Parth Pawar's name missing in Mundhwa land scam case ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday once again wondered as to why Parth Pawar, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party, has not been named as an accused in the Rs 1800 crore Mundhwa land scam. A bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar, however, granted anticipatory bail to a Pune-based Tehsildar who had been named as an accused in the case.

State DGP's assurance The State Director General of Police (DGP) filed his response during Thursday's hearing, following orders issued by the Bombay High Court during the previous hearing. In this affidavit, the DGP informed the Court that instructions have been issued to the Pune Police Commissioner to conduct a lawful investigation into the Mundhwa land scam. He also assured the Court of personally overseeing the investigation. However, Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned pointedly, "You named Digvijay Patil, who holds only 1% stake in the 'Amedia' company, as an accused. Yet why was Parth Pawar, who holds a 99% stake in the same company, excluded?" Noting Ajit Pawar was a prominent personality, the judge asked "Is his son, who is also the son of the current Deputy Chief Minister, receiving preferential treatment?" Taking the submitted affidavit on record and allowing both petitions, Justice Jamdar granted anticipatory bail to Suryakant Yeole, a Pune-based Tehsildar and co-accused in the Mundhwa land scam case. The petitions