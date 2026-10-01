Bombay HC Questions Omission Of NCP Leader Parth Pawar's Name Missing In Mundhwa Land Scam Case
The High Court granted anticipatory bail to a Tehsildar based in Pune and an accused in this case
Published : October 1, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday once again wondered as to why Parth Pawar, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party, has not been named as an accused in the Rs 1800 crore Mundhwa land scam. A bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar, however, granted anticipatory bail to a Pune-based Tehsildar who had been named as an accused in the case.
State DGP's assurance
The State Director General of Police (DGP) filed his response during Thursday's hearing, following orders issued by the Bombay High Court during the previous hearing.
In this affidavit, the DGP informed the Court that instructions have been issued to the Pune Police Commissioner to conduct a lawful investigation into the Mundhwa land scam. He also assured the Court of personally overseeing the investigation.
However, Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned pointedly, "You named Digvijay Patil, who holds only 1% stake in the 'Amedia' company, as an accused. Yet why was Parth Pawar, who holds a 99% stake in the same company, excluded?"
Noting Ajit Pawar was a prominent personality, the judge asked "Is his son, who is also the son of the current Deputy Chief Minister, receiving preferential treatment?"
Taking the submitted affidavit on record and allowing both petitions, Justice Jamdar granted anticipatory bail to Suryakant Yeole, a Pune-based Tehsildar and co-accused in the Mundhwa land scam case.
The petitions
Suryakant Yeole and Kundan Gaikwad had filed applications in the Bombay HC seeking anticipatory bail. Both their petitions claimed they had no involvement in this scam. However, the Maharashtra government has alleged that both individuals played an active role in this land scam.
While presenting their case, they argued that Parth, who enjoys significant political patronage, was deliberately excluded from the investigations, while they were being unjustly implicated. Taking cognisance of this, the High Court had directed the investigating officer and the State DGP to personally respond to the allegations.
Land scam
A 40-acre land parcel in Mundhwa was purchased for the company owned by Parth, son of late Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Following intensive investigations, the police questioned Sheetal Tejwani twice, identifying her as the alleged mastermind behind the scheme.
It has been alleged that Parth's company had purchased a land in Mundhwa, valued at ₹1,800 crore, for only ₹300 crore. Furthermore, it was alleged that only ₹500 was paid as stamp duty for the transaction.
It has also been alleged that the Directorate of Industries waived the stamp duty for this transaction within just 48 hours, and the entire deal was signed and sealed in only 27 days.
Tejwani had secured powers of attorney in her own name from the 275 original owners back in 2006, for some of the land parcels, which raised more suspicions about this deal.
Subsequently, this land was sold to 'Amedia', a company in which Digvijay Pawar, an associate of Parth, held a partnership. After the matter surfaced in the media, the then Deputy Chief Minister and Parth's father, late Ajit Pawar had to publicly announce the cancellation of this transaction.