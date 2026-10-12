Chemical Factory Sealed, 11 Others Served Notices After Lab Test Confirms Presence Of Carcinogenic Chromium Chemical In Groundwater
Officials have clearly stated that non-compliance with notices will result in disconnection of water and power supply to the polluting units.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Nashik: After reports of industrial units manufacturing hazardous chemicals causing cancer through groundwater at Dattanagar in the Ambad area, the administration has finally got down to taking action.
A joint team comprising the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the District Collector's office conducted an inspection drive in the Ambad and Satpur MIDC areas on Sunday. During this operation, one unauthorised company was sealed, while 11 other companies were served immediate closure notices for violating regulations and failing to properly treat and manage wastewater.
During their inspection, officials of the joint team discovered a factory was operating without a legal licence. It was housed in a temporary shed erected on a private plot adjacent to the MIDC area, where it was carrying out hazardous chemical processing.
The officials also witnessed that untreated toxic wastewater from the factory was being discharged directly into the open. Subsequently, this company was sealed.
Strong action for non-compliance of rules
The administration has already issued closure notices to other 11 companies that have been marked for manufacturing hazardous chemicals and releasing untreated waste. They have also issued a stern warning of taking action against companies which fail to comply with government-mandated regulations.
Pranav Pakhale, an official from the MPCB, stated, "Closure notices have been issued to 11 companies so far. The concerned companies are required to submit their response within 10 days of receiving these notices."
Pakhale clarified, "If they fail to submit a response, or if their response is found to be unsatisfactory, further action will be taken as power and water supply to these companies will be disconnected."
Legal action to be taken
The MPCB and MIDC stated that they will inspect factories operating without formal licences and also against those industries discharging wastewater illegally and without being properly treated.
Officials said legal action in accordance with the rules will be taken. The official notice stated, "Strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is mandatory to prevent the disposal of industrial wastewater without treatment and to curb negligence in hazardous waste management. It will be mandatory for every factory to carry out primary treatment of wastewater within its own premises; this process is known as at-source treatment."
Treating wastewater at the point of generation is said to help reduce the risk of pollution and causing any harm. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated, "Legal action would be taken against industries violating these regulations. All industrial establishments are urged to comply with environmental norms."
November 30 deadline for CETP Project
However, in order to curb such accidents, it is crucial to have an operational Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for scientific management of industrial wastewater. However, the Ambad MIDC area has still not got an operational CETP as yet. Their project work is expected to be completed in phases between October 15 and November 30. Once the project becomes operational, it will be possible to treat industrial wastewater collectively.
Rajendra Pansare, President of the AIMA association, stated, "The association is consistently following up to ensure the CETP project is launched as soon as possible. It is a long-term solution to overcome the problem of industrial pollution in Ambad area."
Reports of health hazard
The well-being and health of residents living in the Ambad MIDC area have become a serious problem. There have been reports of residents suffering from skin ailments due to the use of yellow, chemical-laced water drawn from various borewells in this region. Reports indicate that teachers have barred children from attending school, and doctors have advised women to avoid getting pregnant.
The problems of untreated industrial waste have caused immense damage. Environmental activists Roshan Kedar and Rajesh Pandit, along with Parineeta Dandekar of ‘Rivers and People’, have collected water samples from the area and sent them to the accredited laboratory ‘Ashwamedh Engineers and Consultants’ to get them tested.
According to the laboratory analysis, the chromium concentration of 50.5 milligrams per litre. Furthermore, it has been claimed that extremely high levels of hexavalent chromium, a substance said to increase the risk of cancer, was detected.
It is being alleged that, due to the lack of treatment plants, the toxic groundwater from the Ambad area is flowing through local drains directly into the Godavari River, polluting it. The river section where this water enters is where the Kumbh Mela's main ghats (bathing steps) are located. This has caused grave concern as lakhs of tourists are expected to arrive in this region soon.
Since the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Kumbh Mela is scheduled for October 31, concerns are being raised over claims that carcinogenic chemicals are contaminating the Godavari River.
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