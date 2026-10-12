ETV Bharat / bharat

Chemical Factory Sealed, 11 Others Served Notices After Lab Test Confirms Presence Of Carcinogenic Chromium Chemical In Groundwater

One Chemical Factory Ordered Shut, 11 Others Served Notices After Laboratory Test Confirms Presence Of Carcinogenic Chromium Chemical In Groundwater Of Ambad Village ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: After reports of industrial units manufacturing hazardous chemicals causing cancer through groundwater at Dattanagar in the Ambad area, the administration has finally got down to taking action.

A joint team comprising the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the District Collector's office conducted an inspection drive in the Ambad and Satpur MIDC areas on Sunday. During this operation, one unauthorised company was sealed, while 11 other companies were served immediate closure notices for violating regulations and failing to properly treat and manage wastewater.

Nashik administration has shut down one chemical factory and served notices after laboratory test confirms presence of carcinogenic chemicals in the groundwater of Ambad village (ETV Bharat)

During their inspection, officials of the joint team discovered a factory was operating without a legal licence. It was housed in a temporary shed erected on a private plot adjacent to the MIDC area, where it was carrying out hazardous chemical processing.

The officials also witnessed that untreated toxic wastewater from the factory was being discharged directly into the open. Subsequently, this company was sealed.

Nashik administration has shut down one chemical factory and served notices after laboratory test confirms presence of carcinogenic chemicals in the groundwater of Ambad village (ETV Bharat)

Strong action for non-compliance of rules

The administration has already issued closure notices to other 11 companies that have been marked for manufacturing hazardous chemicals and releasing untreated waste. They have also issued a stern warning of taking action against companies which fail to comply with government-mandated regulations.

Pranav Pakhale, an official from the MPCB, stated, "Closure notices have been issued to 11 companies so far. The concerned companies are required to submit their response within 10 days of receiving these notices."

Pakhale clarified, "If they fail to submit a response, or if their response is found to be unsatisfactory, further action will be taken as power and water supply to these companies will be disconnected."

Nashik administration has shut down one chemical factory and served notices after laboratory test confirms presence of carcinogenic chemicals in the groundwater of Ambad village (ETV Bharat)

Legal action to be taken

The MPCB and MIDC stated that they will inspect factories operating without formal licences and also against those industries discharging wastewater illegally and without being properly treated.

Officials said legal action in accordance with the rules will be taken. The official notice stated, "Strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is mandatory to prevent the disposal of industrial wastewater without treatment and to curb negligence in hazardous waste management. It will be mandatory for every factory to carry out primary treatment of wastewater within its own premises; this process is known as at-source treatment."