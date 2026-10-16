Navratri 2026: Kolhapur's Bengali Artisans Celebrate Durga Festival With A Special Message Of Protecting Environment
The artisans use soil from the holy Ganges and the local Panchganga rivers which is commitment to environmental responsibility, reports Mahesh Kamble.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Kolhapur: Kolhapur's Bengali community have retained their distinct identity and celebrate Durga Utsav (Durga Festival), every Navratri highlighting their culture, traditions, and religious devotion.
Since last 30 to 35 years, Bengali artisans in Kolhapur, who have been living far from their native state bring alive the Durga festival with their creations. The festival, which begins on 'Panchami', offers people of Kolhapur a glimpse into the unique Bengali culture.
With the changing times keeping in mind the environmental issues, eco-friendly idols of the Goddess are being crafted. These artisans use soil from the holy Ganges and the local Panchganga rivers which is the highlight of this festival's commitment to social and environmental responsibility.
The Durga festival in Kolhapur has strengthened the bond between the Bengali community and the people of Kolhapur for over three decades.
Bengalis embrace Marathi culture
The vast distance between West Bengal and Maharashtra is brought closer by celebrating each other's festivals and merging of both cultures. The bond between both the states is brought closer by the Bengali artisans now settled in this region. They have continued the traditions of their artisanal skills, craftsmanship in idol making and gold jewellery. For several decades, these artisans have been a common sight in 'Gujari', the gold and silver trading hub of Kolhapur. Having left their birthplace to make Kolhapur their home and place of work, these Bengalis have also embraced Marathi culture.
For over 30 years, the community has gathered at Daivajna Boarding in Kolhapur to celebrate Durga Utsav with great fervour. Vishwajit Pramanik, President of the 'Amra Sabai Durga Mandal', stated, "We have been celebrating this festival for 34 years now and the the people of Kolhapur, the city of Shahu Maharaj, have supported us always. Through this festival, the cultures and traditions of both states have coexisted harmoniously for three decades."
History of Bengali artisans
Bengali artisans, who initially arrived in Mumbai came into contact with merchants from Kolhapur and with their support settled in this region.
They used to work throughout the year and take time off during Navratri to travel to Bengal. However, given the increasing demands of their work, they began celebrating the festival of Goddess Durga in Kolhapur itself. Over time, many of them, along with their families, even settled down in Kolhapur.
Currently, more than 2,500 Bengalis reside in Kolhapur. Beyond their professional pursuits, they have preserved their own traditions while actively participating in the culture of Kolhapur.
Durga festival celebrations
Bengalis revere Durga and the festival celebrating this goddess is significant. The festival begins on Panchami (fifth day) as they worship the Bela (bael) tree on Shasthi, or the sixth day. On the highlight of this festival on the Saptami (seventh day) which entails a ritual at the Panchganga River, where married women (suhasinis) fill the kalash (holy vessels) with the river water. This sacred water from the Panchganga is then used for perform the puja rituals.
The Ashtami (eighth day) features the worship of Goddess Chamunda, which is a major attraction, along with the veneration of the Navadurgas (the nine forms of Durga) and Kumari Puja, where a young girl, between the age seven to eight years, is worshipped. On Navami (ninth day) Homa-Havan is conducted (fire rituals) and other religious ceremonies take place.
Finally on Dashami, (tenth day) following religious rites, the Sindoor Utsav (vermilion ritual) is celebrated. The festival concludes in the afternoon, after 3:00 PM, with the immersion procession. 'Kolhapur Khub Bhalo' (Kolhapur is wonderful)
The large idol of Goddess Durga, along with those of Kartikeya, Ganesha, Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Sati Savitri, are coated with an eco-friendly mixture made from the sacred soil of the Ganges and the soil of the Panchganga River. They also ensure there is no adverse impact on the environment. Within five to six days, these idols are immersed in an eco-friendly manner at a location known as Irani Khan.
Meanwhile, 100 years ago, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj established hostels for various communities. For the past 30 years, the 'Durgotsav' (Durga Festival) has been celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Daivadnya Boarding, located in the Mirajkar Tikti area. The boarding administration also extends its full cooperation for this festival. Moved by this, the Bengali community members here express their deep gratitude toward the people of Kolhapur, often remarking, "Kolhapur Khub Bhalo"
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