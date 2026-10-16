ETV Bharat / bharat

Navratri 2026: Kolhapur's Bengali Artisans Celebrate Durga Festival With A Special Message Of Protecting Environment

The Durga festival in Kolhapur has strengthened the bond between the Bengali community and the people of Kolhapur for over three decades ( ETV Bharat )

Since last 30 to 35 years, Bengali artisans in Kolhapur, who have been living far from their native state bring alive the Durga festival with their creations. The festival, which begins on 'Panchami', offers people of Kolhapur a glimpse into the unique Bengali culture.

With the changing times keeping in mind the environmental issues, eco-friendly idols of the Goddess are being crafted. These artisans use soil from the holy Ganges and the local Panchganga rivers which is the highlight of this festival's commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

The Durga festival in Kolhapur has strengthened the bond between the Bengali community and the people of Kolhapur for over three decades.

Bengalis embrace Marathi culture

The vast distance between West Bengal and Maharashtra is brought closer by celebrating each other's festivals and merging of both cultures. The bond between both the states is brought closer by the Bengali artisans now settled in this region. They have continued the traditions of their artisanal skills, craftsmanship in idol making and gold jewellery. For several decades, these artisans have been a common sight in 'Gujari', the gold and silver trading hub of Kolhapur. Having left their birthplace to make Kolhapur their home and place of work, these Bengalis have also embraced Marathi culture.

The Durga festival in Kolhapur has strengthened the bond between the Bengali community and the people of Kolhapur for over three decades (ETV Bharat)

For over 30 years, the community has gathered at Daivajna Boarding in Kolhapur to celebrate Durga Utsav with great fervour. Vishwajit Pramanik, President of the 'Amra Sabai Durga Mandal', stated, "We have been celebrating this festival for 34 years now and the the people of Kolhapur, the city of Shahu Maharaj, have supported us always. Through this festival, the cultures and traditions of both states have coexisted harmoniously for three decades."

History of Bengali artisans

Bengali artisans, who initially arrived in Mumbai came into contact with merchants from Kolhapur and with their support settled in this region.