Maharashtra Civic Polls: BJP Fields Muslim Candidates In Jalna As Mahayuti Allies Court Community
The saffron party fielded four Muslim candidates in the city where the community account for nearly 20 to 25 per cent of the electorate.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Jalna: BJP-led Mahayuti members in friendly fight are seen reaching out to Muslim voters by fielding candidates from the community in the upcoming January 15 civic elections in Jalna city, in Maharashtra.
BJP changed its tack and has fielded four Muslim candidates in the city which has a sizeable Muslim population. According to observers, the attitude change towards Muslims is attributed partly to the influence of a turncoat and a former legislator from Congress. Kailash Gorantyal had recently joined the BJP and has been seen wooing Muslim voters through a host of measures including choosing nominees from the community.
As for the Mahayuti, there is no pre-poll alliance as talks among them did not fructify into an electoral pact. Each one of the constituents of the Mahayuti are fighting on their own here in the polls to the Jalna Municipal Corporation.
While the urban civic body has 65 electoral wards, Muslim voters account for nearly 20 to 25 per cent of the electorate.
Psephologists peg their numbers to be decisive in at least four wards -- 2, 4, 10, and 11.
Among the other Mahayuti constituents, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded seven Muslim candidates and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP 17.
Meanwhile, the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) are united in an alliance and are taking on the ruling Mahayuti constituents together.
The senior partner in the combine - the Congress has fielded 51 candidates, of whom 19 are Muslims. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is contesting 13 seats as part of the combine but has not given any tickets to leaders from the community. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has nominated two Muslim candidates.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded candidates in seats, mostly in Muslim-dominated areas. According to the party's district president Shaikh Majeed, the people are yearning for an alternative. "AIMIM represents their aspirations."
Elections to 29 municipal corporation councils will be held on January 15. The counting will take place on the next day.