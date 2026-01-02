ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Civic Polls: BJP Fields Muslim Candidates In Jalna As Mahayuti Allies Court Community

Jalna: BJP-led Mahayuti members in friendly fight are seen reaching out to Muslim voters by fielding candidates from the community in the upcoming January 15 civic elections in Jalna city, in Maharashtra.

BJP changed its tack and has fielded four Muslim candidates in the city which has a sizeable Muslim population. According to observers, the attitude change towards Muslims is attributed partly to the influence of a turncoat and a former legislator from Congress. Kailash Gorantyal had recently joined the BJP and has been seen wooing Muslim voters through a host of measures including choosing nominees from the community.

As for the Mahayuti, there is no pre-poll alliance as talks among them did not fructify into an electoral pact. Each one of the constituents of the Mahayuti are fighting on their own here in the polls to the Jalna Municipal Corporation.

While the urban civic body has 65 electoral wards, Muslim voters account for nearly 20 to 25 per cent of the electorate.

Psephologists peg their numbers to be decisive in at least four wards -- 2, 4, 10, and 11.