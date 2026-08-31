ETV Bharat / bharat

Mob Attacks Telangana Police Team in Maharashtra's Nanded district, Frees Accused From Custody

A mob attacked a Telangana Police team in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday and freed a suspect from custody. ( ETV Bharat )

Kinwat: A mob attacked a Telangana Police team in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday and freed a suspect who was detained in connection with a theft case.

The mob, allegedly comprising relatives and friends of the accused, waylaid the police vehicle transporting the accused and pelted stones at the police personnel near Kinwat town, enabling his escape from police custody by taking advantage of the melee.

Telangana Police had arrested Sheikh Jafar from Kinwat town in Nanded district and was taking him to Telangana when their vehicle was attacked by a group of people in the Gokulnagar area near Kinwat town. The mob also vandalised the police vehicle.

The sudden attack caught the policemen escorting the accused b off guard. In that commotion, Jafar fled the scene with handcuffs on.

As the situation spiralled out of control, Telangana police were forced to fire a few rounds in the air to disperse the mob. A tense atmosphere prevailed in the area following the firing.