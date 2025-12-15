ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Introduce Bill To Replace MGNREGA With New Employment Guarantee Scheme 'VB G RAM G'

New Delhi: In a move that is bound to trigger questions from the opposition, the Central Government is set to introduce a bill to repeal and replace the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The new Bill called 'The Viksit Bharat Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Grameen)' or 'VB G RAM G' is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session and seeks to enhance rural employment through a new guarantee scheme.

Launched in 2005 by the then UPA government, the MGNREGA scheme guarantees 100 days of work in rural areas. The new Bill proposes to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

The new Bill, according to the government, supports the "national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047". The Bill has been listed in the Lok Sabha's supplementary list of business issued on Monday, December 15.

Commenting on the new bill, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said MGNREGA has provided guaranteed wage employment to rural households for 20 years but further strengthening is needed due to major social and economic changes in rural areas, driven by expanded social security and government schemes.

While MGNREGA focused on the goal of "enhancing the livelihood security", the new bill introduces features such as empowerment, growth, convergence, and saturation.

As per the government, the bill emphasises public works that form the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, aiming for more comprehensive rural development beyond wage employment.