MGNREGA Is Legal Guarantee, Not Charity: Kharge Outlines Key Demands Of Congress

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday placed three key demands of the party — withdrawal of the VB GRAM G Act, restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law and restoration of the Right to Work and Panchayats’ authority.

He said the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram was launched for that purpose, stressing that the scheme was "not a charity but a legal guarantee".

"MGNREGA is not charity. It is a legal guarantee. Crores of poorest people got work in their own villages; MGNREGA reduced hunger and distress migration, raised rural wages, and strengthened women's economic dignity," Kharge said in an X post.

He alleged that the VB GRAM G Act threatens to dismantle the rights-based structure of MGNREGA by replacing guaranteed work with discretion, centralising control and weakening Gram Sabhas and states. "VB GRAM G is designed to dismantle this right. Congress opposes it because work will no longer be a guaranteed right, only a permission in selected Panchayats. Budgets will be capped, so work ends when money ends, even during a crisis. Delhi will decide funds and works, pushing Gram Sabhas and Panchayats into irrelevance. A 60-day work blackout will legalise the denial of work during peak distress. Wages will become uncertain and suppressible instead of being a protected entitlement. States will be forced to fund 40%, weakening federalism and harming poor states. Technology will exclude workers through biometric and app-based barriers. Village assets will be replaced by contractor-style projects," Kharge said.

"Attacking MGNREGA is attacking crores of workers and their Constitutional Rights. We will RESIST, peacefully and firmly, from every Panchayat to Parliament," he added.

The demands come after Congress announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" against the newly enacted VB-G Ram G bill.

Addressing a press conference at the party's office in New Delhi, Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.