Metro Shutdown, Longer Commutes And Soaring Fares: Delhi-NCR Commuters Bear Brunt Of CJP Protest
Office-goers and students are struggling with delays, expensive last-mile travel and disrupted routines as metro station closures continue across central Delhi.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Metro has long been the lifeline of Delhiites and millions of commuters from the National Capital Region (NCR). But for the past four days, the daily rush to work or college has turned into an exhausting and expensive ordeal for thousands after several Metro stations were shut due to security restrictions.
With the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shutting 18 key Metro stations in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day due to security arrangements around the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, office-goers, students and daily commuters are spending more time, more money and far more effort to reach their destinations.
The DMRC has suspended entry and exit at 18 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan, until further notice.
While interchange facilities remain operational at busy stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House, commuters are being forced to exit at alternate stations and rely on road transport to complete their journeys.
Auto, Cab And E-rickshaw Fares Shoot Up
The closure has triggered a sharp surge in demand for cabs, autos and e-rickshaws, with many commuters alleging that drivers are charging exorbitant fares.
The three-kilometre stretch between Rajiv Chowk and Jhandewalan, which usually costs a fraction of the current fare, is now costing commuters as much as Rs 300 by auto. App-based cabs are quoting around Rs 250 for a journey of barely 2.5 km because of peak demand.
E-rickshaw drivers, too, are making the most of the situation. Commuters said rides that normally cost Rs 10 are now being charged at Rs 40 or more. For many, the disruption has meant paying significantly more every day to cover the last few kilometres.
The impact is being felt most by those travelling to offices in Connaught Place and central Delhi. Several commuters said they often reach closed metro stations without prior information and are then forced to look for alternate transport amid heavy morning traffic.
Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad who travels daily to Rajiv Chowk, said his one-hour commute has stretched to nearly two hours. He said, "Earlier, I could reach Rajiv Chowk in about an hour. Now I have to get down at another station and take an e-rickshaw or cab. I spend nearly 3-4 hours every day travelling to and from work."
He also alleged that e-rickshaw drivers were charging arbitrary fares, especially during morning peak hours, while app-based taxis and bike taxis have also become costlier because of the surge in demand.
Kunal Mishra, another commuter headed to Rajiv Chowk, echoed similar concerns. He said changing routes and exiting at alternate stations has added nearly an hour to his daily commute. He said, "After getting down at another metro station, I still have to depend on public transport to reach my office. It takes much longer now, and no one knows when the stations will reopen."
Students have also been affected. Prince, a college student, said the disruption has forced many to leave home much earlier than usual.
"The problem is not limited to one person. Thousands of students and office-goers are affected. We are spending more on travel, taking longer routes and reaching home exhausted every day," he said.
Citizen Group Questions Blanket Closures
The prolonged shutdown has also drawn criticism from the Public Transport Forum (PTF). This citizen-led transport initiative said public transport should not become "the price people pay for exercising their democratic rights."
In a statement, the forum urged authorities to ensure public safety without resorting to blanket transport restrictions and called for timely communication regarding service changes.
"A democratic city must be able to uphold both the right to peaceful assembly and the right to mobility. These rights are not in conflict," the PTF said, urging the Delhi government, DMRC and law enforcement agencies to adopt proportionate measures that protect both public safety and commuters' mobility.
As the restrictions continue, thousands of commuters remain caught between security arrangements and the struggle to reach offices, colleges and workplaces on time, hoping normal metro services resume soon.