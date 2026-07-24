ETV Bharat / bharat

Metro Shutdown, Longer Commutes And Soaring Fares: Delhi-NCR Commuters Bear Brunt Of CJP Protest

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has long been the lifeline of Delhiites and millions of commuters from the National Capital Region (NCR). But for the past four days, the daily rush to work or college has turned into an exhausting and expensive ordeal for thousands after several Metro stations were shut due to security restrictions.

With the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shutting 18 key Metro stations in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day due to security arrangements around the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, office-goers, students and daily commuters are spending more time, more money and far more effort to reach their destinations.

The DMRC has suspended entry and exit at 18 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan, until further notice.

While interchange facilities remain operational at busy stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House, commuters are being forced to exit at alternate stations and rely on road transport to complete their journeys.

Police stand outside Patel Chowk metro station. (PTI)

Auto, Cab And E-rickshaw Fares Shoot Up

The closure has triggered a sharp surge in demand for cabs, autos and e-rickshaws, with many commuters alleging that drivers are charging exorbitant fares.

The three-kilometre stretch between Rajiv Chowk and Jhandewalan, which usually costs a fraction of the current fare, is now costing commuters as much as Rs 300 by auto. App-based cabs are quoting around Rs 250 for a journey of barely 2.5 km because of peak demand.

E-rickshaw drivers, too, are making the most of the situation. Commuters said rides that normally cost Rs 10 are now being charged at Rs 40 or more. For many, the disruption has meant paying significantly more every day to cover the last few kilometres.

The impact is being felt most by those travelling to offices in Connaught Place and central Delhi. Several commuters said they often reach closed metro stations without prior information and are then forced to look for alternate transport amid heavy morning traffic.