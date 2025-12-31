ETV Bharat / bharat

Metro Services Extended Across Cities To Ease New Year’s Eve Travel Rush

Authorities extended metro operations and stepped up security across cities to facilitate safe, hassle-free travel during the New Year celebrations. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: As cities across India gear up to welcome the New Year, Metro rail authorities and police agencies have rolled out extended services, access restrictions and enhanced security measures to manage late-night crowds.

Authorities have advised commuters to use public transport, follow official guidelines and cooperate with security personnel, as large gatherings are expected at key celebration hubs. From longer Metro operations to crowd-control measures at high-footfall stations, transport networks have been placed on alert to manage the year-end rush.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail has extended train services till 1 am on New Year’s night to facilitate safe travel for people heading to major celebration zones such as Tank Bund and Hitech City. The last trains will depart from originating terminals at 1 am, offering relief to revellers returning home late at night.

Officials said the move aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles and ensure safer mobility. Security checks will be conducted at Metro stations, and passengers are advised to avoid carrying prohibited items; otherwise, Metro staff may restrict entry.

The extended timings come after recent changes to regular schedules, under which the last Metro services normally end at 11.45 pm on weekdays and 11 pm on Sundays. Commuters welcomed the decision, saying it would help them travel safely without inconvenience.

Mumbai

Mumbai’s Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) will operate throughout the night on January 1, providing round-the-clock connectivity during New Year celebrations. The special service will begin after 10.30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5.55 am, after which regular services will resume.

The underground corridor connects key commercial and residential hubs, including BKC, Dharavi, the airport zone, and MIDC, and is expected to ease road congestion during peak celebration hours.

Officials said the extended service has been planned to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and encourage the use of public transport over private vehicles. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Bengaluru

Namma Metro services on the Purple, Green and Yellow Lines will run till the early hours of January 1, with multiple last-mile options provided for revellers.

Purple Line: