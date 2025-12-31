Metro Services Extended Across Cities To Ease New Year’s Eve Travel Rush
From Hyderabad to Mumbai, Metro networks will operate late night with additional services to support safe New Year celebrations.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: As cities across India gear up to welcome the New Year, Metro rail authorities and police agencies have rolled out extended services, access restrictions and enhanced security measures to manage late-night crowds.
Authorities have advised commuters to use public transport, follow official guidelines and cooperate with security personnel, as large gatherings are expected at key celebration hubs. From longer Metro operations to crowd-control measures at high-footfall stations, transport networks have been placed on alert to manage the year-end rush.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad Metro Rail has extended train services till 1 am on New Year’s night to facilitate safe travel for people heading to major celebration zones such as Tank Bund and Hitech City. The last trains will depart from originating terminals at 1 am, offering relief to revellers returning home late at night.
Officials said the move aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles and ensure safer mobility. Security checks will be conducted at Metro stations, and passengers are advised to avoid carrying prohibited items; otherwise, Metro staff may restrict entry.
The extended timings come after recent changes to regular schedules, under which the last Metro services normally end at 11.45 pm on weekdays and 11 pm on Sundays. Commuters welcomed the decision, saying it would help them travel safely without inconvenience.
Mumbai
Mumbai’s Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) will operate throughout the night on January 1, providing round-the-clock connectivity during New Year celebrations. The special service will begin after 10.30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5.55 am, after which regular services will resume.
The underground corridor connects key commercial and residential hubs, including BKC, Dharavi, the airport zone, and MIDC, and is expected to ease road congestion during peak celebration hours.
Officials said the extended service has been planned to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and encourage the use of public transport over private vehicles. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Bengaluru
Namma Metro services on the Purple, Green and Yellow Lines will run till the early hours of January 1, with multiple last-mile options provided for revellers.
Purple Line:
- Whitefield-Challaghatta: last train at 1.45 am
- Challaghatta-Whitefield: last train at 2 am
Green Line:
- Madavara-Silk Institute: last train at 2 am (both directions)
Yellow Line:
- RV Road-Bommasandra: last train at 3.10 am
- Bommasandra-RV Road: last train at 1.30 am
During extended hours, trains on the Purple and Green Lines will run every 8 minutes from 12.30 am to 2 am, while Yellow Line trains will run every 15 minutes between 12.30 am and 3.10 am.
MG Road Metro Station will remain closed after 10 pm, with Trinity and Cubbon Park stations designated for boarding and deboarding. Authorities have advised commuters to use QR tickets or smart cards, as token sales will stop late at night.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said public safety and smooth mobility remain the government’s top priorities during New Year celebrations.
Kolkata
Kolkata Metro has stepped up security and crowd management measures at key stations on the North–South corridor, especially Park Street, Esplanade, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum, and Dakshineswar.
Additional RPF personnel, women officers, quick response teams and dog squads have been deployed, while CCTV surveillance will be monitored round-the-clock. Queue managers and public address systems will be used at Park Street, the epicentre of New Year celebrations.
Metro Railway will also operate eight additional services after 9.40 pm to handle passenger rush.
Pune
Pune Metro will operate throughout the night on December 31, running services every 20 minutes from midnight until 6 am on January 1. Regular services will resume later in the morning.
Officials said the extended operations are aimed at providing safe transport options and reducing road congestion during the New Year celebrations.
Authorities across cities have reiterated that public cooperation is crucial to ensuring safe, orderly and enjoyable New Year celebrations and have advised revellers to rely on public transport wherever possible.
Also Read: