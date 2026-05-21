ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Metro Man E Sreedharan Prepares Alternative High-Speed Rail Plan After SilverLine Exit

Metr Man E Sreedharan said he was confident that Chief Minister Satheesan understood the importance of modern rail infrastructure ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: Renowned engineer and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan has completed a preliminary proposal for a new high-speed rail corridor in Kerala, positioning it as an alternative to the scrapped K-Rail SilverLine project. The 93-year-old technocrat said the report would soon be submitted to both the Kerala and Union governments for consideration.

Speaking to ETV Bharat here on Thursday, the former principal adviser to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the proposal was designed to address Kerala's growing travel bottlenecks through a 'people-friendly and practical' transport model. The move comes after the newly-elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by V D Satheesan decided to scrap the controversial SilverLine semi high-speed rail project initiated by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Sreedharan said he was confident that Chief Minister Satheesan understood the importance of modern rail infrastructure and hoped the government would seek his guidance in the next stages of planning.

The preliminary report includes broad details on project benefits, estimated cost, construction timelines and operational feasibility. According to Sreedharan, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would require additional time and could be prepared if the Centre and the state respond positively to the initial proposal.

Unlike the earlier SilverLine proposal, Sreedharan said the new plan is tailored to Kerala's geographical and demographic realities. He argued that trains running at 350 kmph are unnecessary for the state and proposed a maximum speed of 200 kmph, with an average operational speed of 135 kmph.