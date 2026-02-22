ETV Bharat / bharat

Turned Global Event Into Arena For Shameless Politics: PM Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of various development works in Meerut on Sunday, February 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit.

PM Modi was inaugurating India's first Namo Bharat RRTS and dedicating the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the Nation in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. “Congress turned a global event into an arena for its dirty and shameless politics,” he said.

He also accused the previous Congress government of being slow in the metro expansion. “Before 2014, metro expansion in India was very slow. During the Congress government, metros operated in only five cities. Under the BJP government, metros are now running in over 25 cities, and India has built the third-largest metro network in the world," he added.

The PM further said that in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Meerut, metro projects are underway in several other cities. "Over the past 10-11 years, metros have reached dozens of cities, as the BJP government aims to provide citizens with convenient, high-speed, and pollution-free transport facilities,” he said.