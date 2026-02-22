Turned Global Event Into Arena For Shameless Politics: PM Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit
The PM flayed the Indian Youth Congress' shirtless project at the India AI Impact Summit saying the party used a global event for 'dirty politics'.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit.
PM Modi was inaugurating India's first Namo Bharat RRTS and dedicating the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the Nation in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. “Congress turned a global event into an arena for its dirty and shameless politics,” he said.
He also accused the previous Congress government of being slow in the metro expansion. “Before 2014, metro expansion in India was very slow. During the Congress government, metros operated in only five cities. Under the BJP government, metros are now running in over 25 cities, and India has built the third-largest metro network in the world," he added.
The PM further said that in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Meerut, metro projects are underway in several other cities. "Over the past 10-11 years, metros have reached dozens of cities, as the BJP government aims to provide citizens with convenient, high-speed, and pollution-free transport facilities,” he said.
The Prime Minister also claimed that the law and order in Uttar Pradesh had improved under the Yogi Adityanath led government.
Recalling his interaction with passengers, including school and college students, while travelling on the Meerut Metro, PM Modi said, "...Everyone said they had never imagined such excellent work. People recalled the old days, and especially women passengers told me that a few years ago, the entire route would be deserted by evening, creating an atmosphere of fear".
"Now, law and order have improved, and people also have convenient and safe means of travel. I am happy that Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has become a symbol of women’s empowerment. Most roles, including train operators and station control staff, will be led by our daughters,” he said.
