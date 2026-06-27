Metro Cities Rank Among India's Biggest Consumers Of Cocaine And Synthetic Drugs: NCB Report
Drug trafficking networks are adopting advanced technologies and diversified logistics channels to evade law enforcement agencies.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) intensifies its nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking, India's major metropolitan regions, including Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Bengaluru, are among the country's primary consumption centres for high-value synthetic drugs and cocaine.
According to data compiled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for 2025, of the total 226 kg of cocaine seized across India last year, Maharashtra had the largest share with 108.06 kg, followed by Delhi (55.49 kg), Tamil Nadu (15.60 kg), and Karnataka (14.52 kg).
Drug trafficking networks are adopting advanced technologies and diversified logistics channels to evade law enforcement agencies. The methods include dead-drop deliveries, drones, darknet marketplaces, cryptocurrencies, courier services, and maritime routes.
Drone-based smuggling is the biggest threat along the India-Pakistan border. In 2025, authorities detected 305 drone-related smuggling cases and seized 468 kg of narcotics, which was 98 per cent higher than in 2024. From 10 kg of narcotics in 2021 to 305 incidents of 468 kg in 2025.
Punjab had 298 of these cases and 461 kg of seizures, primarily of heroin (449.751 kg) and methamphetamine (9.018 kg). Additional incidents were also reported from Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Golden Crescent, which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran are a major source of heroin, hashish, and amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS). Despite the Taliban's 2022 ban on drugs, which reduced Afghanistan's opium production by 93 per cent, large pre-existing stockpiles estimated at 13,200 tonnes continue to feed international drug networks, the report noted.
India's border states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir are highly vulnerable to cross-border trafficking from Pakistan. Punjab alone had 2,086 kg of heroin seizures in 2025, which was 58 per cent of the national total of 3,567 kg. The Golden Triangle that covers Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand continues to be a source of methamphetamine that enters India through the northeastern states.
Myanmar's opium production reached 995 tonnes in 2024, according to the report. The Manipur corridor, which is accessed by National Highway-102, is the primary land entry point for both heroin and methamphetamine tablets.
Mizoram reported the highest seizure of Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS) at 1,477 kg, which was 42 per cent of the national seizure of 3,485 kg. Seizures were also reported in Manipur (535 kg), Delhi (454 kg), and Karnataka (164 kg).
The NCB has noted the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bangladesh borders as new corridors for drug trafficking. According to the report, the Indo-Nepal route is being used for the movement of cannabis, hashish, and pharmaceutical drugs into northern and eastern India through the open-border arrangement.
Meanwhile, traffickers are using the Indo-Bangladesh border to smuggle cocaine-based substances and ecstasy tablets. The report also noted that illicit cultivation of poppy and cannabis is shifting towards the northeastern border areas and certain coastal regions.
The report also mentioned maritime trafficking routes through Sri Lanka and the Maldives. India's coastline, stretching from Gujarat to West Bengal, is both an entry and exit route for narcotics trafficking.
In 2025, four maritime operations led to the seizure of more than 390 kg of narcotics, including 305.894 kg of amphetamine at Porbandar in Gujarat, 53.62 kg of ganja at Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, and 29.954 kg of hashish oil at VOC Port in Tamil Nadu. The report estimates that approximately 22.6 million Indians (2.1 per cent of the population) use opioids, which is three times the global average.
Additionally, heroin has now overtaken opium as the most commonly used opioid in India. Around 31 million people (2.8 per cent of the population) use cannabis, including 22 million users of bhang and 13 million users of illegal products such as ganja and charas. The report further states that approximately 11.8 million people (1.08 per cent of the population) use sedatives for non-medical purposes.
Usage of other drugs is comparatively lower, with cocaine affecting 0.10 per cent of the population, amphetamine-type stimulants 0.18 per cent, and hallucinogens 0.12 per cent.
The NCB report also pointed out the role of foreign nationals in India's drug trade. In 2025, a total of 747 foreign nationals were arrested for their involvement in drug trafficking. The highest number of arrests involved nationals from Nepal (203), Nigeria (146) and Myanmar (97. Other foreign nationals arrested included those from Bangladesh (17), Kenya (10) and Ghana (9).
The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted in-principle approval to establish a Directorate of Prosecution within the NCB. As of December 2025, 2,667 NCB cases were under trial in courts across the country. During the year, trials in 203 cases were completed. Of these, 131 led to convictions, while 69 ended in acquittals. In three cases, trials were abated after the accused died.
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