Methanol Needs Rethink, Hydrogen Still Long Game For India’s Energy Transition: Bioenergy Expert
YB Ramakrishna said Methanol should be treated as a standalone fuel for sectors like inland navigation while hydrogen will need another 10–15 years to scale.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India has emerged as a global frontrunner in biofuels over the past decade, but the next phase of growth will depend on how quickly the country expands into sustainable aviation fuel, biodiesel blending and compressed biogas, said YB Ramakrishna, one of the country’s foremost bioenergy experts and a key architect of the National Bio-Energy Policy 2018.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramakrishna said India’s ethanol blending programme stands out as a rare example of a climate policy that has delivered energy security, farmer welfare and industrial profitability, all at the same time.
“In a short period of around 10 years, India has moved from 1.4 per cent ethanol blending to 20 per cent. Today, we have a production capacity of more than 18 billion litres of ethanol, while the requirement for 20 per cent blending is only about 8–9 billion litres,” he said. “This means India now has a surplus, not a shortage.” The success, he said, has put India in a position to lead the world in ethanol, even as many countries struggle to scale blending beyond single digits. However, the surplus has also created a fresh challenge, how to deploy ethanol beyond petrol blending.
“One of the obvious options is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF),” Ramakrishna said, pointing to ethanol-to-jet fuel pathways. “We have ethanol, but unfortunately the technologies to convert ethanol to jet fuel are still not mature globally. A lot more work needs to be done.”
He also flagged biodiesel and ethanol blending in diesel as a largely untapped opportunity. “A lot of R&D and ground-level work has already been done. I don’t see any major technical challenges in blending ethanol in diesel. This is something India should take up at the earliest,” he said.
On alternative fuels, Ramakrishna urged policymakers to rethink how methanol is positioned. “If we look at blending methanol in petrol or diesel, we are not going to go anywhere. Methanol should be treated as a standalone fuel, particularly for inland navigation and marine transport,” he said. He added that dimethyl ether (DME), derived from methanol, could serve as an effective replacement for diesel in select applications.
Ramakrishna described hydrogen as a long-term transition fuel, cautioning against unrealistic timelines. “Hydrogen is a long-run programme. It needs another 10–15 years of serious work before it can scale meaningfully,” he said.
Another critical area, he said, is compressed biogas (CBG), where India has set an ambitious target of producing 15 million metric tonnes through around 5,000 commercial plants. Progress, however, has been slow. “So far, only about 185 plants have been commissioned, with another 300 under construction. The policy ecosystem is still evolving, and unless we address these gaps quickly, large-scale investment will not come,” he warned.
According to Ramakrishna, after ethanol, CBG could be the next big success story, followed by sustainable aviation fuel. He also offered a nuanced view on electric vehicles (EVs), cautioning against assuming they automatically deliver lower emissions. “The belief that EVs have the lowest carbon footprint is not entirely correct. If the electricity is generated using coal or other fossil fuels, EVs will also have a large carbon footprint,” he said. Ethanol, by contrast, can be produced domestically from agricultural residues and waste, strengthening rural economies while cutting emissions.
Ramakrishna acknowledged that ethanol blending beyond 20 per cent could result in a marginal reduction in engine power, but said the environmental and economic benefits far outweigh the trade-offs. Reflecting on the 2018 Bio-Energy Policy, he called it a landmark intervention. “At that time, ethanol blending was stuck at 1.4 per cent and biodiesel blending had not taken off at all. We had to identify the roadblocks and create a policy that could actually be implemented,” he said.
The results have been transformative. More than 200 ethanol producers are now operational, oil marketing companies have stable supply contracts, and several sugar mills that were earlier loss-making have turned profitable. Nearly ₹50,000–60,000 crore has flowed directly to farmers, clearing long-pending dues, while India has saved ₹90,000–1 lakh crore in foreign exchange through reduced fuel imports.
“We achieved the 20 per cent blending target in 2025 itself, five years ahead of schedule,” Ramakrishna said. “Now the challenge is to use this success as a launchpad for the next generation of biofuels.”
