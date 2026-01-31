ETV Bharat / bharat

Methanol Needs Rethink, Hydrogen Still Long Game For India’s Energy Transition: Bioenergy Expert

Representational Image ( AFP )

By Surabhi Gupta New Delhi: India has emerged as a global frontrunner in biofuels over the past decade, but the next phase of growth will depend on how quickly the country expands into sustainable aviation fuel, biodiesel blending and compressed biogas, said YB Ramakrishna, one of the country’s foremost bioenergy experts and a key architect of the National Bio-Energy Policy 2018. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramakrishna said India’s ethanol blending programme stands out as a rare example of a climate policy that has delivered energy security, farmer welfare and industrial profitability, all at the same time. “In a short period of around 10 years, India has moved from 1.4 per cent ethanol blending to 20 per cent. Today, we have a production capacity of more than 18 billion litres of ethanol, while the requirement for 20 per cent blending is only about 8–9 billion litres,” he said. “This means India now has a surplus, not a shortage.” The success, he said, has put India in a position to lead the world in ethanol, even as many countries struggle to scale blending beyond single digits. However, the surplus has also created a fresh challenge, how to deploy ethanol beyond petrol blending. “One of the obvious options is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF),” Ramakrishna said, pointing to ethanol-to-jet fuel pathways. “We have ethanol, but unfortunately the technologies to convert ethanol to jet fuel are still not mature globally. A lot more work needs to be done.” He also flagged biodiesel and ethanol blending in diesel as a largely untapped opportunity. “A lot of R&D and ground-level work has already been done. I don’t see any major technical challenges in blending ethanol in diesel. This is something India should take up at the earliest,” he said.