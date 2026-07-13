Tamil Nadu Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Intended To Be Smuggled Abroad, Four Held
Police said that the initial investigations revealed they planned to smuggle the seized drugs to Malaysia.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Sivaganga: The Sivaganga police in Tamil Nadu on Sunday arrested four persons and seized three kilograms of methamphetamine worth Rs 15 crore in the international market.
Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Indira Nagar Railway Gate area under the Sivaganga police station limits, police intensified surveillance and vehicle checks.
During one of the checks, the police arrested four persons on suspicion. Their interrogation revealed they were planning to smuggle the drugs.
Based on their information, police seized 3 kg of methamphetamine and three mobile phones from them. The value of the seized methamphetamine is said to be Rs 15 crore in the black market. The police said the arrested people are from Ilayangudi and Trichy areas.
Initial investigations revealed they planned to smuggle the seized drugs to Malaysia. They had also been involved in a drug trafficking network for many years, operating under the name "Sparrows".
The arrested are now undergoing sustained interrogation regarding the source of these drugs and whether other people are involved in this racket.
Officials say that the police are carrying out active measures to curb circulation of drugs in the society and thwart the designs of international trafficking gangs.
Vehicle checks are also being carried out in the border areas of the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, the police said.
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