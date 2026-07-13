ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Intended To Be Smuggled Abroad, Four Held

Sivaganga: The Sivaganga police in Tamil Nadu on Sunday arrested four persons and seized three kilograms of methamphetamine worth Rs 15 crore in the international market.

Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Indira Nagar Railway Gate area under the Sivaganga police station limits, police intensified surveillance and vehicle checks.

During one of the checks, the police arrested four persons on suspicion. Their interrogation revealed they were planning to smuggle the drugs.

Based on their information, police seized 3 kg of methamphetamine and three mobile phones from them. The value of the seized methamphetamine is said to be Rs 15 crore in the black market. The police said the arrested people are from Ilayangudi and Trichy areas.