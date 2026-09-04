ETV Bharat / bharat

Meth Trafficking In Northeast Under Lens As NCB Secures Conviction In Assam

New Delhi: The conviction of three narcotics smugglers in a 2.146-kg methamphetamine seizure case has once again brought the spotlight on the growing challenge of synthetic drug trafficking in Assam and the entire Northeast, with law-enforcement agencies increasingly focusing on the region's role as a potential transit corridor for drugs moving across international and inter-state networks.

The Guwahati zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the conviction of three accused in a 2020 drug trafficking case, with the Special Judge, NDPS, Kamrup (M), sentencing each of them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh

The judgment was delivered on Thursday, nearly six years after the NCB seized 2.146 kg of methamphetamine in tablet form from the accused in Guwahati.

Those convicted by Special Judge, NDPS, Kamrup (M) (ETV Bharat)

"The seizure was made on October 14, 2020, near Rehaman Hospital Pvt Ltd on VIP Road at Six Mile, Khanapara, following specific information received by the NCB," an official from the anti-narcotics department told ETV Bharat on Friday. The three convicts were identified as Shakil Khan and Md Yahiya Khan, both from Manipur, and Mithilesh Kumar from Bihar.

The case, registered as NCB Guwahati Crime No. 13/2020 under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was investigated by the agency before a complaint was filed before the court on April 8, 2021.

Following the trial, the court found all three accused guilty under Sections 22(c), 28, 29, 35 and 54 of the NDPS Act. The court ordered that failure to pay the fine will invite an additional one-year imprisonment.