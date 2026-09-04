Meth Trafficking In Northeast Under Lens As NCB Secures Conviction In Assam
Three smugglers get 15-year jail term in Guwahati meth case; Assam emerges as key focus in fight against synthetic drugs. Reports Gautam Debroy
Published : September 4, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The conviction of three narcotics smugglers in a 2.146-kg methamphetamine seizure case has once again brought the spotlight on the growing challenge of synthetic drug trafficking in Assam and the entire Northeast, with law-enforcement agencies increasingly focusing on the region's role as a potential transit corridor for drugs moving across international and inter-state networks.
The Guwahati zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the conviction of three accused in a 2020 drug trafficking case, with the Special Judge, NDPS, Kamrup (M), sentencing each of them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh
The judgment was delivered on Thursday, nearly six years after the NCB seized 2.146 kg of methamphetamine in tablet form from the accused in Guwahati.
"The seizure was made on October 14, 2020, near Rehaman Hospital Pvt Ltd on VIP Road at Six Mile, Khanapara, following specific information received by the NCB," an official from the anti-narcotics department told ETV Bharat on Friday. The three convicts were identified as Shakil Khan and Md Yahiya Khan, both from Manipur, and Mithilesh Kumar from Bihar.
The case, registered as NCB Guwahati Crime No. 13/2020 under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was investigated by the agency before a complaint was filed before the court on April 8, 2021.
Following the trial, the court found all three accused guilty under Sections 22(c), 28, 29, 35 and 54 of the NDPS Act. The court ordered that failure to pay the fine will invite an additional one-year imprisonment.
The case assumes significance for Assam as Guwahati is an important transportation and commercial hub connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country.
"The movement of drugs through Assam can have implications beyond the state, particularly when consignments are routed through the region's extensive road, rail and air networks," the official said.
The Northeast's geographical location also presents a complex challenge for enforcement agencies. The region shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, while several states are connected through established transport corridors with Assam.
Agencies have consequently been keeping a close watch on drug routes entering the Northeast as well as those moving onward to other parts of India.
Methamphetamine, a highly addictive synthetic stimulant, has emerged as a major concern for enforcement agencies in the region. Seizures of methamphetamine tablets, commonly referred to as 'Yaba', have repeatedly highlighted the trafficking networks operating across the Northeast.
The NCB said the latest conviction demonstrates its commitment to tackling organised drug trafficking and ensuring that those involved in the illegal trade face stringent legal action. The agency stressed that the narcotics menace needs to be dealt with firmly to protect young people and society at large.
The NCB has also urged citizens to share information about drug trafficking through the MANAS helpline in 1933, as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against narcotics in Assam and the Northeast.
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