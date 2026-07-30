ETV Bharat / bharat

PM FB Row: Meta Writes To Govt, Outlines Rigorous Safeguards For Posts By Prominent Accounts

New Delhi: Meta has written to the government outlining the specifics of enhanced and rigorous safeguards it has now implemented for content posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent accounts, sources said on Wednesday.

The move assumes significance as the government on Tuesday summoned a top Meta executive after Modi's recent post addressing India's youth and promising stringent measures against paper leaks was briefly restricted on Facebook.

While the US-headquartered social media giant attributed the incident to a technical glitch and apologised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) found the explanation "inadequate".

Meta has now informed the ministry that posts by the prime minister and select prominent accounts will be subject to additional oversight on the platform, with multiple levels of checks involving senior company officials, sources said.

Any decision will undergo rigorous checks and require review by at least two senior officials of the company, sources said, citing the social media firm's latest communication to the ministry.

Meta has expressed regret over the incident, and explained the circumstances that led to it, sources said, adding that the company has also outlined the corrective measures it has since implemented, and shared its assessment.

A formal reply to the government's notice is expected soon, while a team from Meta is likely to meet government officials later this week or early next week to discuss the issue, they said.

An email sent by PTI to Meta seeking comments did not elicit a response. Modi's July 23 Instagram post, later shared on Facebook, marked his first direct selfie video aimed at engaging with the youth and underscoring the government's commitment to crack down on paper leaks amid students' protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party. The Facebook version of the post was briefly restricted by Meta before being restored.