ETV Bharat / bharat

Meta Moves Delhi HC Against CCPA Order Slapping Rs 10 Lakh Fine For Walkie-Talkie Sale On Facebook

New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday assailed in the Delhi High Court a Central Consumer Protection Authority order imposing a Rs 10 lakh penalty on it for alleged unauthorised sale and listing of walkie-talkies on the Facebook Marketplace.

The senior counsel for Meta submitted that, unlike Amazon and Flipkart, Facebook was not an e-market but merely a “notice board”, and therefore, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has no jurisdiction over it. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav listed Meta's petition for hearing on March 25, asking it to explain how the order can be termed “without jurisdiction”.

The judge also asked the petitioner why the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission cannot consider the issue. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Meta, argued that Facebook neither provides a mechanism for sale and purchase nor does it charge any commission from the users, as it is not an e-commerce platform.

"We are not providing virtual Khan Market. This is a notice board meant only for Facebook users. We are not a shop. No commercial sales are allowed. No consideration is charged. We don't charge anybody.

“It is a facility of a notice board meant for sale... Mr Rohatgi has a phone to sell; someone wants to buy. The platform doesn't charge anything or provide any mechanism to buy or sell. Mr Rohatgi will have to contact him,” the senior counsel explained.

In its order passed on January 1, 2026, the CCPA held that Meta violated the Consumer Protection Act and its rules and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules by allegedly permitting walkie-talkie listings on Facebook Marketplace without mandatory disclosures.

In its petition, Meta said Facebook Marketplace is a free service designed exclusively for natural persons to sell or exchange goods in a personal capacity, and businesses and commercial sellers are not allowed to create listings.

Seeking to set aside the order, the petition claimed that the CCPA acted in excess of its jurisdiction by acting on the "untenable" premise that Facebook Marketplace was subject to and governed by the legal framework for e-commerce. The petition also claimed the CCPA passed the order in violation of principles of natural justice.

“To circumvent the plain language of the E-Commerce Rules and clear statutory frameworks, the Authority adopts a strained interpretation under which any digital platform that hosts repeated listings of regulated goods is brought within the E-Commerce Rules.