ETV Bharat / bharat

Meta India Representatives Visit Child Rights Body In Connection With Child Abuse Material On Instagram

New Delhi: Meta India representatives on Wednesday visited the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) office here on Wednesday, after the latter summoned its top brass in a matter relating to alleged child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM) circulating through Instagram.

Earlier, the child rights body summoned Meta Managing Director and its India head over the matter. In July, the NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged CSEAM circulating through this social media platform.

CSEAM denotes images and videos that depict children being sexually abused, exploited, or portrayed in a sexual context. Such materials trap victims in an unending cycle of exploitation, robbing them of their dignity and prolonging their suffering in the digital realm.

The online menace of this is a serious issue, as it has devastating and lasting impact on the victims. Asked by reporters about their visit to the NCPCR's office, the representatives refused to make any comments.

Till filing of this report, the child rights body had not issued any statement in this regard. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had taken note of the media report over this matter in July, and asked Instagram to disable all advertisements and content that promote or facilitate access to CSEAM.