Meta India Representatives Visit Child Rights Body In Connection With Child Abuse Material On Instagram
In July, the NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged CSEAM circulating through this social media platform.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Meta India representatives on Wednesday visited the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) office here on Wednesday, after the latter summoned its top brass in a matter relating to alleged child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM) circulating through Instagram.
Earlier, the child rights body summoned Meta Managing Director and its India head over the matter. In July, the NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged CSEAM circulating through this social media platform.
CSEAM denotes images and videos that depict children being sexually abused, exploited, or portrayed in a sexual context. Such materials trap victims in an unending cycle of exploitation, robbing them of their dignity and prolonging their suffering in the digital realm.
The online menace of this is a serious issue, as it has devastating and lasting impact on the victims. Asked by reporters about their visit to the NCPCR's office, the representatives refused to make any comments.
Till filing of this report, the child rights body had not issued any statement in this regard. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had taken note of the media report over this matter in July, and asked Instagram to disable all advertisements and content that promote or facilitate access to CSEAM.
Child Rights Experts' View
Referring to the NCPCR's initiative, child rights expert Miguel Das on Wednesday told ETV Bharat, "The decision of the NCPCR to summon senior officials of Meta India over reports concerning alleged advertisements related to child sexual exploitative and abuse material is a welcome and necessary step."
He said that the NCPCR, as the statutory body mandated to protect the rights of children across the country, must continue to demand accountability from large technology companies when serious child protection concerns arise on their platforms.
Citing Meta, Das, who is also the founder of UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, said, "Companies like Meta have enormous reach, technological capabilities and resources, and with that power must come an equally significant responsibility to ensure that their platforms are not misused for the sexual exploitation and abuse of children. Particularly serious questions need to be asked when such concerns involve paid advertisements, because companies cannot be allowed to profit, directly or indirectly, from systems that may facilitate harm to children."
He added, "Child protection cannot be secondary to engagement, advertising revenue or corporate profits. The safety and dignity of children must always come first, and there must be meaningful accountability when platforms fail to uphold that responsibility."
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