ETV Bharat / bharat

Meta India Head Booked By Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Over Social Media Posts Allegedly Targeting PM Modi

Students stage a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in Prayagraj on July 25, 2026 ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.

According to the FIR, a complaint was received on July 29 at 7:40 PM from T Saikiran Goud, 32, Social Media CC Member, BJP Telangana, and resident of Dr SP Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad.

In the complaint, Goud stated that while surfing social media on July 29 at 2:00 PM, he came across reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards the Prime Minister of India and appeared to promote narratives prejudicial to national integrity.