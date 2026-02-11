Met Epstein On Few Occasions As Part Of Delegation: Union Minister Puri On Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
He said he had exchanged only one email in eight yearswith Reid Hoffman and his interaction with Epstein had nothing to do with sexual offences.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for mentioning his name in connection with the Epstein files, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said he met the American financier on a few occasions as part of a delegation of IPI.
"As part of the delegation of IPI (International Peace Institute) or ICMS, I met Epstein on a few occasions. I had exchanged only one email in eight years, which was with Reid Hoffman. My interaction with Epstein has nothing to do with the sexual offences," he said at a press conference, asking Rahul Gandhi to read the emails.
The minister said he had no interest in Epstein's activities, as he was not the right person for them and added that Epstein had called him "two-faced".
Taking a veiled dig at the Lok Sabha Opposition leader, Puri said on one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country and work around the clock, and then you have elements of buffoonery.
Recently, Rahul Gandhi had told reporters outside the Parliament that the US files on Epstein had mentioned Puri and businessman Anil Ambani.
Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" in this regard. They gathered at the Jantar Mantar and tried to march towards the Prime Minister's residence amid the ongoing row over the Epstein Files.
Addressing the members, in the presence of Congress MPs Nasir Hussain, Deepender Singh Hooda, the party's Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, and the IYC president, while referring to the India-US Trade deal, said," PM Modi has completely surrendered to US President Trump due to fear of the Epstein Files. This clearly demonstrates our Prime Minister's weakness. Narendra Modi is afraid of the Epstein Files because the very people who built his image are now working to destroy it."
