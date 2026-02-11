ETV Bharat / bharat

Met Epstein On Few Occasions As Part Of Delegation: Union Minister Puri On Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for mentioning his name in connection with the Epstein files, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said he met the American financier on a few occasions as part of a delegation of IPI.

"As part of the delegation of IPI (International Peace Institute) or ICMS, I met Epstein on a few occasions. I had exchanged only one email in eight years, which was with Reid Hoffman. My interaction with Epstein has nothing to do with the sexual offences," he said at a press conference, asking Rahul Gandhi to read the emails.

The minister said he had no interest in Epstein's activities, as he was not the right person for them and added that Epstein had called him "two-faced".

Taking a veiled dig at the Lok Sabha Opposition leader, Puri said on one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country and work around the clock, and then you have elements of buffoonery.